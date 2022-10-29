The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Series live updates The Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros in Game 2

Astros starter Framber Valdez throws during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series. (David J. Phillip/AP)
Updated October 29, 2022 at 8:21 p.m. EDT|Published October 29, 2022 at 7:02 p.m. EDT

The World Series continues Saturday night as the Houston Astros meet the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2.

The Phillies took a 1-0 series lead Friday after J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-inning home run lifted Philadelphia to a Game 1 win. Philadelphia turns to Zack Wheeler on Saturday.

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros, who look to bounce back from their first lost of the postseason.

Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know

