World Series live updates The Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros in Game 2

HOUSTON — In the months before the 2019 MLB draft, then-Wayne State University right-hander Hunter Brown did what any self-respecting job seeker would do. He exaggerated on his résumé. Prospective draftees fill out questionnaires about themselves to help teams learn more about them.

Brown talked up a new curveball he was workshopping to go with the four-seamer, two-seamer and slider the scouts had already seen. He had, indeed, tried a curveball a few times.

“I hadn’t thrown it at all really,” Brown said. Soon after the Houston Astros drafted him, they asked to see it. He put on a brave face and threw it. The Astros told him it was excellent, exactly the kind of pitch someone with his arm slot should be throwing to complement a slider that moved more laterally. Three years later, he was in the big leagues throwing 31 percent curveballs as a rookie on one of the majors’ deepest and nastiest pitching staffs.