Framber Valdez, Alex Bregman lift Astros to win in Game 2 of World Series

HOUSTON — When whatever tortured souls spend their futures memorializing baseball history look back at this era of Houston Astros dominance, they will be unable to do so without contemplating the complicated legacy of José Altuve. He has been the face of their success and the effigy for their perceived moral failures, all the while serving as one of the most internally respected members of a clubhouse that has seen all-time greats come and go.

His manager, Dusty Baker, has said many times that the jeers and the boos and the expletive-riddled chants that come Altuve’s way everywhere but here would stop, that people would look at him — learn from him even. But to this point in the postseason, Altuve was not exactly providing a baseball education — at least not offensively. The Astros got themselves to a one-game deficit against the Philadelphia Phillies in this World Series without Altuve’s bat, but they erased that deficit with a 5-2 win Saturday in Game 2 in large part because of it.

Altuve doubled on the first pitch he saw. Jeremy Peña doubled on the first pitch he saw. Yordan Alvarez doubled on the second pitch he saw. Four pitches into the game, the Astros led 2-0. By the end of the first inning, it was 3-0.

That inning was positive for the Astros for all the obvious reasons, but also because both Altuve and Alvarez looked like themselves. Among the many remarkable aspects of the Astros’ playoff run, particularly their sweep of the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, is the relative truancy of both so far this October.

Altuve, the Astros’ leadoff man and the heart of their clubhouse, started this postseason hitless in his first 25 at-bats, the second-longest streak in postseason history. And since Alvarez homered to help Houston over the Seattle Mariners in the first two games of their division series matchup, he was 3 for 25 in the six other games entering Game 2 Saturday night. Alvarez finished second in the majors in OPS this season. Altuve finished fourth. The Astros had won seven consecutive postseason games and made it to the World Series without two of the cornerstones of their lineup — two of the five best hitters in baseball by that measure — hitting much at all.

One hit in one hurried World Series inning is not a sure signal Alvarez will catch fire soon. But Altuve’s hits suggested more comfort in the box than he has maintained lately, better timing, the ability to adjust.

His first swing of the night set the kind of example Altuve is accustomed to setting for this team — a positive one, an execution of Houston’s game plan. The Astros’ advance scouting crew had a suggestion against Phillies starter Zack Wheeler: Attack pitches in the zone, particularly fastballs, early. Wheeler throws a lot of them, especially fastballs.

Altuve hit one into the left-field corner for his double. Peña picked on a first-pitch curveball to drive him home. Then after Alvarez fouled off a first-pitch fastball, he stayed on a slider away and banged it off the left field wall. Not until the fifth batter of the game did an Astros hitter, Alex Bregman, take a pitch. And even he swung at the first one.

In his second at-bat, Altuve popped out on — guess what? — a first-pitch fastball. But when Wheeler, clearly cognizant of the Astros’ plan, started Altuve with a slider in the fifth, he laid off it, then redirected a curveball up the middle for a base hit. Altuve entered Saturday with fourhits in eight postseason games. He went 3 for 4. That base hit put a runner on ahead of Alex Bregman, who delivered a clear-cut homer to deep left center shortly thereafter.

Bregman is one of the primary reasons this team has been able to sustain such success without two key hitters producing anywhere near expected levels. He produced identical lines in the ALDS and ALCS: 5 for 15 with a double and a homer. Last year, it was Bregman who disappeared in the postseason, in part due to a wrist injury, in part due to lingering mechanical malfunctions struggled to fix because of it. But thanks to his big swing Saturday, the Astros had a five-run lead — just like they did before the Phillies stormed back in Game 1.

At first, it looked like the visitors might storm back again. The first batter Framber Valdez faced with that lead, he walked. Then Rhys Hoskins singled. But then Valdez struck out Game 1 hero J.T. Realmuto. Then Valdez, a groundball savant, got Bryce Harper to hit into a double play to end the threat. He got one more out in the seventh before leaving to a powerful ovation with an ERA below 1.00. It jumped above a run when the man he left on third base scored on a sacrifice fly once he had departed, but he had done plenty.

By the time Valdez left the game, Astros pitchers not named Justin Verlander had allowed 11 earned runs in nine games. Pitching performances like Valdez’s, combined with well-time emergences of Chas McCormick and others, are the reason Altuve and Alvarez could struggle while the Astros thrived. But to win a World Series, they seemed likely to need both of them. The World Series breaks for travel Sunday, so maybe Altuve will sit too long to turn one good game into two. Or perhaps he has reemerged, just in time to hear a raucous Philadelphia crowd greet him with the usual disdain.

Either way, when someone contemplates these Astros years from now — whether Altuve’s 2017 MVP is forever discredited or his career in whole offers validation, whether they follow that tainted 2017 World Series title with a less controversial one this year, whether he breaks out and helps them get it — that someone will have to think about José Altuve. Maybe the Phillies will now have to think more about him, too.

