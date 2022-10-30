Capitals’ Beck Malenstyn brings physicality to new fourth-line role

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Beck Malenstyn has only played in three games this season, but has still managed to establish himself as a key piece of the Capitals lineup. The 24-year-old has excelled in his role on the fourth line’s left wing alongside Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway, using his speed and physicality to create on both ends of the ice.

“It is almost like that role is built for him,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said earlier in the week. “That is his game. He’s a checker, he’s a defender and he can chip in offensively. He did everything that we asked him to do.”

Malenstyn was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears last week when fellow wing Connor Brown suffered a long-term lower-body injury. Malenstyn had one goal in 12 games for Washington last season as a rookie, spending most of the year in Hershey.

Advertisement

It’s still early in Washington’s 2022-23 campaign — and with injuries adding up there could be more changes — but it appears that Malenstyn could be a long-term solution on the fourth line.

John Carlson and T.J. Oshie were hurt minutes apart in the first period of Saturday’s 3-0 win over Nashville. Neither returned to the game and Laviolette said afterward that both were being evaluated. Washington was off Sunday and its next game is Monday against Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

While injury questions are at the forefront, the Capitals were pleased with their performance against the Predators. Malenstyn’s efforts, which included a goal, were among the most noticeable.

“His speed, his physicality, he is banging bodies out there,” Laviolette said. “It makes us a team that is harder to play against.”

Advertisement

Carl Hagelin had occupied the role Malenstyn has been playing for the past couple seasons, but hip surgery at the beginning of the year has him out indefinitely. Washington tried multiple players along with Dowd and Hathaway, including Conor Sheary, Aliaksei Protas and Joe Snively. However, Malenstyn appears to be best suited for the role.

“Fast and physical: I try to do that every night,” Malenstyn said. “Those are the keys for me. If I am doing those two things, that means I am in a pretty good head space out there.”

Malenstyn said playing with Dowd and Hathaway has allowed him to keep things simple and gain confidence. He said it also helps that the duo’s style of play is “predictable in the best way.” Dowd has three goals and two assists to open the season. Hathaway has one goal and one assist.

Advertisement

“I think saying that they are predictable is the best compliment,” Malenstyn said. “They read off each other so well and it is not easy for another team to defend them when they get on the forecheck and things like that. They are always in the right defensive position so it makes it really easy for a guy like me to feel confident and go out every night just playing my game and having two guys support me.”

Malenstyn spoke at length earlier in the week about wanting to get more offensive production. He delivered Saturday, opening up the scoring in the second period with his goal, connecting from the slot past Predators goalie Juuse Saros.

“That was an easy one. I will take that any day of the week,” Malenstyn said.

Malenstyn’s physical play has also turned heads. Without Tom Wilson, out of the lineup to open the season with a knee injury, the Capitals lost a big physical threat, but Malenstyn has helped fill the void. He delivered a big check near the bench early in the game, setting the tone for the remainder. Malenstyn said the physical side of his game has been a part of how he plays since he was 10.

“It is something that mentally engages me in games,” Malenstyn said. “It has been great that it is something I can utilize in a role to differentiate myself and give me opportunities … it is all just understanding when to use it and when to be effective and building off that from there. If you can be physical on the forecheck and turn pucks over, now you can be a little more creative.”

GiftOutline Gift Article