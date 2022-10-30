Back home again, Terry McLaurin leads the Commanders’ rally past the Colts

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 members of the Terry McLaurin fan club filled seats at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for a homecoming they could only hope would fit the billing of his impressive young career. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Indianapolis native grew up a Colts fan and idolized Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, often watching him from Section 540, where his parents had season tickets. McLaurin won four state championships with Cathedral High at Lucas Oil, won two Big Ten titles with Ohio State there and, in his first game home as a pro, fittingly came away as the star and savior of the Washington Commanders’ victory.

With 41 seconds left in regulation and his team trailing by six, McLaurin used a double move to haul in a 33-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke, falling to the turf at the Indianapolis 1-yard line with cornerback Stephon Gilmore clinging to his shoulder.

On the next play, Heinicke ran in a one-yard touchdown with 22 seconds to go to seal Washington’s 17-16 win and extend its winning streak to three. Now 4-4, Washington is squarely in a hunt for an NFC wild-card spot — and it largely has McLaurin to thank. The handsomely paid wide receiver had six catches for 113 yards Sunday and has been the difference-maker in consecutive weeks, proving Washington right in its decision to hand him more than $70 million on a contract extension over the summer.

“It’s the trust in each other,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “They believe in each other and believe in what they can do. … Terry wasn’t going to be denied.”

But nothing is ever easy with the Commanders — not even a should-win game against a Colts team featuring a quarterback who had never thrown an NFL pass. Not even when that lowly Colts team all but handed them gifts.

The Commanders were ahead 7-3 in the second quarter when the Colts, led by 2021 sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger, ran the ball six consecutive times. With the help of a face-mask penalty on defensive end James Smith-Williams, the Colts made it all the way to Washington’s 13-yard line before Ehlinger dropped the ball on a scramble. Washington recovered the fumble, only to waste the clock and burn a pair of timeouts before Heinicke threw a near-interception on third-and-short near midfield.

On one sideline, the Colts had offered an indictment of their young quarterback with a just-run-the-ball-and-don’t-screw-up game plan. On the other, Washington’s defense had been gashed, its coaching staff was questioned and its quarterback was falling backward and seemingly out of control.

But messy is the Washington way to victory — especially with Heinicke, who finished 23 for 31 for 279 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a 98.7 passer rating. As a fan and locker-room favorite, he almost instantly provided a boost to the Commanders’ lagging offense in a Week 7 home win against the Green Bay Packers while filling in for the injured Carson Wentz. And in spurts Sunday, that magic was there.

After connecting with McLaurin for a 42-yard catch-and-run out of the slot, Heinicke found running back Antonio Gibson for a nine-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. The drive was one of Washington’s most efficient this season, but any momentum it created quickly fizzled.

The defense, playing without linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot sprain), tried to compensate by using more five-man fronts that it paired with its big nickel package (three safeties and two cornerbacks) on the back end. But the Colts and their 30th-ranked rushing attack made light work of the Commanders in the first half, collecting 92 yards on 6.6 per carry, and Ehlinger got the better of them later. Only a pair of Colts turnovers in the red zone that thwarted a pair of potential scores spared the Commanders more significant damage.

After that Ehlinger fumble late in the second quarter, running back Jonathan Taylor fumbled deep in Washington territory late in the third. Second-year safety Darrick Forrest knocked the ball out of Taylor’s grasp while tackling him, and defensive end Casey Toohill recovered the ball and celebrated with the Griddy dance as he headed to the sideline.

So what did Washington do with that gift? It went three-and-out after Heinicke was sacked for a loss of 12 yards on third down. Tress Way was summoned for his sixth punt, and Washington’s defense resumed its role as a liability before lurching back to life.

The Colts ripped off a couple of big plays in response — a 38-yard catch by Parris Campbell and a 22-yard run by Nyheim Hines — but linebacker Jamin Davis stuffed Taylor for a loss of a yard to force Indianapolis to settle for a field goal.

That was enough for the Colts to claim a 9-7 lead and leave the majority of the fourth quarter for Washington to bounce back. But easy is never part of the Commanders’ game plan.

On the first play of the next possession, Heinicke, under heavy pressure from defensive end Tyquan Lewis, launched a pass up the middle, where wide receiver Cam Sims was surrounded by three Colts. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard picked off the pass as Gibson stood wide open on the right side of the play. Roughly a minute later, the Colts were in the end zone on a six-yard touchdown run by Hines that expanded their lead to 16-7.

A week after looking somewhat efficient, especially in comparison to the reeling Packers, the Commanders struggled with issues on both sides of the ball. The defense failed to eliminate big plays, which so often has been its downfall. And the offense struggled to protect up front and create lanes for its rushers, resulting in only 96 yards on 28 carries (3.4 per attempt). Only three of their 11 drives gained more than 30 yards, thanks largely to their abysmal play on third down (2 for 12, 16.7 percent).

Such issues hindered their penultimate possession, when Heinicke threw a low pass to running back J.D. McKissic in the flat on third down to kill the drive. But Joey Slye knocked in a 28-yard field goal to keep the Commanders within one score, the defense held up late — and McLaurin, once a star at Lucas Oil Stadium, remained one in the final seconds.

