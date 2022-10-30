NFL live updates Colts lead Commanders in low-scoring first half

Updated October 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EDT|Published October 30, 2022 at 3:55 p.m. EDT
Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders (3-4) are looking to extend their winning streak to three games against the Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1), who started Sam Ehlinger at quarterback. Follow along for live updates.
The Colts are on the board first after Chase McLaughlin capped an 11-play drive with a 46-yard field goal. Indianapolis quarterback Sam Ehlinger is 6 for 8 for 42 yards. (Colts 3, Commanders 0, 14:13 left in the second quarter)
Colts are on the move after a scoreless first quarter
The Colts’ offense is on the move and will face third and 15 from the Washington 30-yard line when the second quarter begins. Running back Jonathan Taylor has four carries for 36 yards on Indianapolis’s latest drive, including a 27-yard burst. Daron Payne set up third and long and ended a scoreless first quarter with Washington’s first sack of Sam Ehlinger. (Commanders 0, Colts 0, end of the first quarter)
After Washington’s defense forced its second consecutive three-and-out, the Commanders mounted the game’s best drive. (It was a low bar.) Sparked by an 18-yard catch by Antonio Gibson on first down, the seven-play march stalled at the Colts’ 45-yard line. Indianapolis native Terry McLaurin got his first touch of the game on the drive, but he was tackled for a loss of seven by Kenny Moore II to set up third and long. (Commanders 0, Colts 0, 5:17 left in the first quarter)
Antonio Gibson was busy on Washington’s opening drive. The running back had a 16-yard catch on the Commanders’ first play from scrimmage and then two carries for five yards. On third down, DeForest Buckner sacked Taylor Heinicke, and Tress Way came on to punt. (Commanders 0, Colts 0, 10:55 left in the first quarter)
Washington won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving the Colts the ball first. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed his first NFL pass, an eight-yarder to Michael Pittman Jr. on second down, but Bobby McCain broke up a pass intended for Jonathan Taylor on third and short, and Indianapolis went three-and-out. Taylor Heinicke and the Washington offense will begin their first drive at their own 17-yard line. (Commanders 0, Colts 0, 13:36 left in the first quarter)
Pregame reading: Terry McLaurin returns to Indianapolis
The anticipated showdown between Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz and Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, who replaced Wentz in Indianapolis this season, is no more, with Wentz on injured reserve and Ryan benched after seven games. Instead, Taylor Heinicke will look to lead Washington to a third consecutive win against second-year pro Sam Ehlinger, who will make his first career start.
Heinicke struggled in the first half last week before rebounding to lead the Commanders to a comeback victory against the Green Bay Packers. He connected with wide receiver Terry McLaurin five times for 73 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown early in the second half. Sunday will mark McLaurin’s first NFL game in the city where he grew up and the stadium where he won four state titles in high school. Heinicke will be without rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but could benefit from the return of tight end Logan Thomas, who hasn’t played since Week 4.