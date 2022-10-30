The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL live updates Colts lead Commanders in low-scoring first half

Key updates
Colts take 3-0 lead early in the second quarter
Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is making his first career start Sunday against the Commanders. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
By
Updated October 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EDT|Published October 30, 2022 at 3:55 p.m. EDT

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders (3-4) are looking to extend their winning streak to three games against the Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1), who started Sam Ehlinger at quarterback. Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know

  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium
  • TV: Fox Radio: 630 AM; 100.3 and 105.9 FM
  • Betting line: Colts -3
Loading...