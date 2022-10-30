NFL live updates Colts lead Commanders in low-scoring first half

The anticipated showdown between Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz and Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, who replaced Wentz in Indianapolis this season, is no more, with Wentz on injured reserve and Ryan benched after seven games. Instead, Taylor Heinicke will look to lead Washington to a third consecutive win against second-year pro Sam Ehlinger, who will make his first career start.

Heinicke struggled in the first half last week before rebounding to lead the Commanders to a comeback victory against the Green Bay Packers. He connected with wide receiver Terry McLaurin five times for 73 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown early in the second half. Sunday will mark McLaurin’s first NFL game in the city where he grew up and the stadium where he won four state titles in high school. Heinicke will be without rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but could benefit from the return of tight end Logan Thomas, who hasn’t played since Week 4.