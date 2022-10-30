Panthers’ D.J. Moore removes helmet after late TD, incurs costly flag

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a sequence that quickly took D.J. Moore from hero to something of a goat, the Carolina Panthers wide receiver hauled in a 62-yard touchdown catch with seconds left in regulation to tie Sunday’s game against the host Atlanta Falcons. After taking off his helmet in celebration, however, Moore was assessed a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The flag pushed an extra point attempt by Carolina’s Eddy Piñeiro back from 33 yards to 48. The kick would have given the Panthers a late lead, but Piñeiro missed it to the left.

Carolina still had a chance to win the contest in overtime, but Piñeiro missed a 32-yard field goal attempt. That gave the Falcons new life, and they drove for a game-winning field goal by Younghoe Koo.

Following the Panthers’ 37-34 loss, which dropped their record to 2-6, interim coach Steve Wilks said, “We’ve got to make sure that we’re smart enough. Something to learn from. The celebration penalty, a big play like that, we’ve got to keep our poise. It was a great job by D.J., coming up with a big play in the end zone on a great pass by [quarterback] P.J. [Walker], but as a team we’ve got to make sure that we’re smart and just be ready to take it to the next level, the next step.”

PJ WALKER JUST DID THAT. HAIL MARY TO DJ MOORE. pic.twitter.com/dDYwoZhaGG — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

“He’ll learn from it,” Walker said of Moore. “I think it’s something that all of us will learn from, as a unit. You just can’t let something catastrophic like that hurt us. He’ll bounce back from it, and we’ll all bounce back from it and continue to get better.”

Even if Moore had not been flagged, there was no guarantee that Piñeiro would have made the extra point, particularly given that the 27-year-old kicker missed the overtime attempt from a shorter distance.

The way it played out for Moore and the Panthers, though, obscured to some degree the remarkable nature of the touchdown. Facing a six-point deficit with 36 seconds left and the ball at its own 25-yard line, Carolina needed an improbable trip to the end zone, and that’s just what Walker and Moore delivered.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the 67.6 yards Walker’s throw traveled from where he launched it were the most by air distance on a completion since 2016, when the analytics platform was introduced. Next Gen Stats assigned the completion a probability percentage of 11.5, which made it the fourth-most improbable completion thus far this season.

PJ Walker's Hail Mary TD pass to D.J. Moore traveled 67.6 yards in the air, the longest completion by air distance in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).



🔹 Completion Probability: 11.5%#CARvsATL | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/FaXEOxkLhQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 30, 2022

“Just giving D.J. an opportunity to go make a play, put it in the air for him,” Walker told reporters. “He did a great job of tracking the ball. I saw him turning it on into second gear after the ball was in the air, so it was his ball or nobody’s. He went out there and made a hell of a catch. … It was just a ‘go’ ball.”

Some observers felt that Moore should not have been flagged for his celebration.

The penalty for taking off your helmet after a touchdown (and a late second crazy long miracle one at that) is such a dumb rule. Let them celebrate. Who cares? — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 30, 2022

Question: DJ Moore was off the field and out of the end zone when he removed his helmet…why is that a penalty? I’ve seen players do this all the time. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 30, 2022

The NFL rule book states: “Removal of his helmet by a player in the field of play or the end zone during a celebration or demonstration, or during a confrontation with a game official or any other player.”

Moore began taking his helmet off while on the painted area that marks the back of the end zone before leaping into the stands at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He then continued his bareheaded celebration by marching back into the end zone.

A spokesman for the NFL did not immediately respond to a request Sunday for clarification on the application of the rule against Moore. While speaking at a postgame news conference, Wilks did not appear to have any issue with the flag.

“D.J. is smart enough to understand that that’s something to learn from,” said the interim coach, who replaced the fired Matt Rhule in Week 6. “Very talented player, glad he’s on our team, but moving forward that’s something we can learn from and won’t make that same mistake.”

DJ Moore sat alone on the bench for a minute or two after the end of the game. Then gets up and walks toward the tunnel. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 30, 2022

Of Piñeiro, Wilks said the loss “didn’t come down to” his missed kicks.

“Of course, it would have given us opportunities to win,” Wilks said, “but offensively, defensively and special teams, we could have had it way before then. With me, I’m encouraging him and trying to build him up. I told him, ‘Hopefully, we’ll give you the opportunity to come back and win it for us.’ Unfortunately, we didn’t.”

“Do I want him to make those kicks? Yes,” Wilks added of Piñeiro. “Do I want guys to make the proper blocks and catches? Of course. So we can all get better, starting with me.”

“It hurts,” said Piñeiro, who is on his third NFL roster in as many years. “I love this team and I know they’ve got my back, and I know it’s not gonna define me as a kicker. Everybody misses kicks. Unfortunately, my time was today. I’m gonna bounce back and be ready to kick.”

Moore finished with a game-high six catches for 152 yards. A 2018 first-round pick out of Maryland, he has led the Panthers in receiving yards in each of the past three seasons but got off to a slow start this year. He has started to click with Walker, who replaced an injured Baker Mayfield in Week 6 and helped Moore catch seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown last week in an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

