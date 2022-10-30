It’s deja vu all over again as the Wizards take a thumping in Boston

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — The roster looked significantly different compared with the Washington Wizards’ previous nightmarish visit to TD Garden. They wore different jerseys, and their opponents had a different coach. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yet Sunday, there was an eerie sense of deja vu watching the Wizards lose, 112-94, to the Boston Celtics that seemed appropriate for the night before Halloween.

The last time these teams met, in April, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown embarrassed Washington in a 42-point loss that felt like a death knell near the end of a particularly ghoulish final month of the season.

On Sunday, the fearsome twosome did it again, combining for 47 points to lead the Celtics past the pack of zombies who called themselves the Wizards. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. wanted to see his team assert itself on defense after a sleepy start in a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday; the Wizards (3-3) did the opposite. Boston (4-2) made six three-pointers in the first quarter and rolled from there, ending up with 21 from beyond the arc.

It has been obvious in this early stretch of the season how potent the Celtics’ offense is. Surprisingly, their defense has been operating below the team’s high standard — they entered Sunday with the NBA’s 28th-ranked unit.

Advertisement

The Wizards helped snap them out of it. Washington shot 38.8 percent, a number inflated in garbage time, and struggled to get anyone but Kristaps Porzingis going early. Worst of all was Bradley Beal, who scored his first points of the game from the free throw line with 2:29 left in the third quarter. Beal made 4 of 16 shots from the floor for 12 points; he added eight assists and one rebound.

Porzingis had 17 points and 13 rebounds. The rest of the starters were so unproductive that Unseld churned through the subs, landing on two-way player Jordan Goodwin with 5:28 left in the first half. Part of that is because the Wizards are short on guards with backup point guard Delon Wright (hamstring strain) and shooting guard Corey Kispert (ankle sprain) out, but part of it was sloppy play from the players they do have. Deni Avdija earned just 11 minutes. Rookie Johnny Davis, not a natural point guard, was forced to shoulder some ballhandling duties early but committed three quick fouls and played just eight minutes.

But Washington’s paltry offense was merely a symptom of the disease. Its defense lost the game early, and Boston is not a team to waste a 24-point first-half lead. The Wizards might have done well to remember that from their meeting in April.

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ loss:

Beal’s woes

Sunday’s game was the eighth of Beal’s career in which he did not score in the first half; the most recent was a February 2018 game against Golden State. The Wizards, oddly, are 5-3 in those games.

Quiet night for Kuzma

The Wizards’ offense goes as Beal, Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma do. Beal was able to work his way to double figures late, but Kuzma had his least productive game with nine points and nine rebounds. It was the first time this season he hadn’t scored in double figures.

Goodwin is a bright spot

Goodwin was a rare highlight during an otherwise ugly night. He was aggressive and looked sure-footed while scoring six points on 3-for-4 shooting in 18 minutes.

GiftOutline Gift Article