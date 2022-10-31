Philadelphia 76ers lose two draft picks for free agency violation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Philadelphia 76ers have been docked a pair of draft picks after an NBA investigation concluded that the franchise made improper contact with two free agents last summer. The NBA announced Monday that the 76ers must forfeit their 2023 and 2024 second-round picks for making contact with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the free agency period officially opened. Both players eventually signed with the 76ers as part of President Daryl Morey’s effort to bolster his rotation around stars Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Tucker, a 37-year-old defensive stopper, left the Miami Heat to sign a three-year, $33 million contract with Philadelphia. House, a 29-year-old wing, signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the 76ers after spending last season with the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.

The signings completed a reunion for Morey, Harden, Tucker and House, who were all previously together in Houston. Harden, 33, turned down a $47.4 million player option to sign a two-year, $68 million dollar contract this summer, saying that he had made a financial sacrifice to help accommodate Houston’s other moves.

“Taking less money this year to sign as many players as we needed to help us contend and be the last team standing was very, very important to me,” Harden said at the time, according to the Associated Press.

The NBA, which implemented stricter rules and punishments around improper free agency contact between teams and players in 2019, opened its investigation into the 76ers in July. Previous investigations into the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks resulted in draft-pick forfeitures.

“The Philadelphia 76ers fully cooperated with the NBA’s investigation and acknowledge the league’s ruling,” the 76ers said in a brief statement. “We’re moving forward, focused on the season ahead.”

Philadelphia entered Monday’s action with a 3-4 record.

