Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Cincinnati Bengals have turned things around after an 0-2 start, winning four of their past five games. The offense in particular has been on the upswing since Week 3, thanks in part to using more “11” personnel, a formation that includes one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers. That, in turn, has decreased the frequency that opponents can stack the box against the Bengals’ running backs, creating a more efficient offense overall. In its first two games, Cincinnati scored almost 10 fewer points per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play, per data from TruMedia. Since Week 3, the offense is scoring eight more points per game than expected.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, one of their biggest offensive stars, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, is expected to miss between four and six weeks with a hip injury. That’s certainly a loss, but it won’t entirely deplete Cincinnati’s offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow still has dangerous receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and his passer rating this season when targeting them has been 121.8 and 111.1, respectively. For comparison, it was 120.0 when targeting Chase, indicating that there should be plenty of firepower Monday night.

This point spread, favoring the Bengals by three or 3½ points as of Monday morning depending on where you look, still looks light despite the key injury. Cincinnati has been the league’s sixth-best team, per Football Outsiders, which adjusts its ratings based on opponent, while Cleveland ranks 15th, a notable difference. Plus, the Browns are hardly a picture of health; they have already ruled out tight end David Njoku (ankle), right guard Wyatt Teller (calf), cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) and tackle Joe Haeg (concussion) for Monday’s game. Tight end Pharaoh Brown (concussion, neck), cornerbacks Greg Newsome II (oblique) and Greedy Williams (illness) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) were all listed as questionable.

Advertisement

The total sits at 45 or 45½, again depending on what book you’re using.

If you are too squeamish to pick a side or the total in this one due to all the injuries, here are some other Monday night picks that might interest you.

Neil Greenberg’s bets

Tyler Boyd over 60½ receiving yards

On paper, the Browns have a good record against slot receivers this season, allowing a mere 72.4 passer rating to them, significantly below the league average (94.2). However, as mentioned, their top slot cornerback, Newsome, is listed as questionable with an oblique injury. At best, Newsome figures to be compromised, and at worst, he might be out completely, which should contribute to a decent night for Boyd. At the time of this writing, Caesars was even offering over 62½ receiving yards at +104 odds, a solid value considering the circumstances.

Advertisement

Third quarter the lowest scoring quarter, +255

Dating back to last season, the Bengals’ defense has been formidable coming out of the tunnel in the second half. Cincinnati has allowed just 52 points in the third quarter over its last 24 regular season games, second only to the Buffalo Bills. Cincinnati also hasn’t yielded more than a field goal in the third quarter since Week 15 of last season and has held opponents scoreless in the third quarter three times in 2022.

Matt Bonesteel’s best bets

Hayden Hurst over 3.5 receptions

You’ll pay some hefty juice for this one (it’s -145 at DraftKings as of this writing), but I think it’s worth paying up. The tight end already was becoming an integral part of the Bengals’ offense even before Chase went down: Hurst has seen 18 targets over the past three games, and he’s caught 15 of them. Now with Chase out, Burrow should continue to look his way, particularly with the Browns presumably focused more on shutting down Higgins and Boyd.

Advertisement

Joe Mixon anytime touchdown

Mixon sits near the top of the anytime-touchdown market at DraftKings, at -120 odds, but I’m looking in his direction because Cleveland has given up at least two rushing touchdowns in six of seven games this season, and 61.9 percent of the points scored against the Browns have come via rushing scores, a percentage that ranks 30th out of 32 NFL teams. Cincinnati has struggled to get Mixon going this season, but I think Cleveland’s woeful rushing defense gives him a prime opportunity to find the end zone.

GiftOutline Gift Article