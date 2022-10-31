Rhys Hoskins, a leader in a rowdy clubhouse, is ‘Philly through and through’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — About 2½ hours before any of them were due for their scheduled batting practice Saturday, Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and other Philadelphia Phillies were out on the field taking swings off a pitching machine, their hitting coach nowhere in sight. Schwarber had lugged out a giant speaker, turned up the Blink-182 and slowly but surely transformed the whole thing into something of an impromptu home run derby.

Rhys Hoskins, polished and professional, emotive on the field but steady off it, was leaning on the cage, waiting his turn. He is the senior in a clubhouse full of rowdy underclassmen, a Phillie through the recent worst as well as this stunning best, the kind of guy no one could blame for trying a little too hard to be a little too serious at a time like this.

But as Schwarber hit a ball that fell just short of the center field wall at Minute Maid Park in a meaningless batting practice session, Hoskins was jumping up and down, hooting and laughing, fully consumed by it all.

Few Phillies know better than Hoskins how important it is to absorb this moment. No player on the Phillies’ roster has played more games for them than he has. Since the Phillies drafted him in 2014, they have had five managers, three general managers and their first president of baseball operations. They had never been in the playoffs before this year.

Until October, his Phillies career had been defined more by what his team hadn’t done than what it had. But disappointing teams have leaders, too, even if they don’t get validation on the postseason stage. And as the Phillies transformed around him, thanks in part to the arrival of big-name, high-priced stars such as Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos, he grew into exactly what they would need when this magical October came.

“We call him our captain. He answers the questions we don’t want to. He does the [players union] stuff for us. He goes out and does the things we as a team need him to,” Harper said. “He’s Philly through and through, man. He’s been here when they were really bad, and I know that was hard for him, and being here now, being able to reap the benefits. It’s so good to see.”

Hoskins is 29 years old on a team populated with 30-something stars and a bunch of mid-20s players such as Stott and Bohm, whose candor and exuberance often make them seem far younger. For those homegrown Phillies, Hoskins has always been the example, the one who came through the same affiliates and emerged in the majors, the truest of Phillies.

“He’s been so instrumental for me as a young guy coming up, just that steady voice — always there, calm and collected — who can get fired up when you’re doing well,” second-year outfielder Matt Vierling said. “But he’s just that leader, that veteran voice in the clubhouse that you need. If you ever need anything as a young guy, he’s one of the guys you go to, especially as a guy who came up through this system.”

Hoskins has never been a Silver Slugger or an all-star. He is a .242 career hitter who once led the National League in walks. But since his first full season in 2018, he has been the Phillies’ steadiest offensive constant with a regular season on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .833, 45th in baseball in that span, the same as shortstop Corey Seager, a few points behind Castellanos, Anthony Rizzo and Brandon Nimmo, for comparison. And when the Phillies added Harper for the long haul, then Castellanos and Schwarber and Zack Wheeler and other stars unlike any they had during the Hoskins era, he did not find himself in anything resembling a clubhouse power struggle.

“I don’t know if it’s changed the way I see my role. I feel like I understand what I do well within a group, within a team,” Hoskins said. “I don’t know if who’s in that group or team changes that — maybe you become more aware to some of the personalities that enter the room. But I think really from Day 1, the organization just asked me to be myself. And that’s what I’ll try to continue to do.”

Harper is a different person than he was in his Washington Nationals days, when he never quite solidified himself as a leader or even a consistent type of presence in a clubhouse still firmly in the hands of an older Nationals generation. He always seemed to try to fit in, couldn’t help standing out and could never fully disappear into the ranks. Perhaps Harper could never be just another guy, could never be the kind of steady, relatable veteran so many teams rely on. But he slid in alongside Hoskins with seeming ease, and he seems to know exactly who he is here — not to mention exactly who he wants to be.

“They opened their arms to me. They wanted me to be myself. They wanted me to just be Bryce. And as a team, that’s who we all want you to be,” Harper said. “We want you to be yourself. We want you to come in and be who you are. I think being able to learn that from Rhys and other guys in the clubhouse was easy for us.”

Hoskins has 10 hits this postseason. Five of them are homers. All of them — the three-run shot with which he shocked Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves in the division series clincher, his two blasts in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres, his bomb in the clincher a day later — put him at the heart of this 2022 postseason legend just as much as Harper or Schwarber or the rest of them. And none of his teammates understands the magnitude quite like he does.

“We understand what’s going on in the city, what’s gone on historically with this organization in the last 10, 12 years. I have a little different perspective than some of the other guys on the team because I’ve been here for almost half of that,” Hoskins said. “Naturally, I think you try a little harder because you care about the city that you play for.”

Hoskins said that even as Dave Dombrowski’s arrival in the front office and the subsequent acquisition of elite talents such as Harper made the Phillies’ rise seem somewhat sudden or even overdue, he has seen smaller changes building all along, bubbling beneath the surface until they combusted this October.

“I think obviously you had some change in the front office and the direction those people think. But also you have the addition of one or two people on the medical staff, the implementation of a dietitian, offseason plans and packets that are totally specified to you,” Hoskins said. “That type of thing has evolved throughout my time here. You may not be able to see it on the field, but it allows the product on the field to come out the way it is because we are so much better prepared.”

Hoskins admitted neither he nor his teammates have had much time to think about what the last four weeks have done to their team and to their lives and to their franchise. Perhaps it is better that way, that they sit here on the field listening to old Blink-182 songs, jumping for joy before any of them realize just how hard this is supposed to be. Many of them could never fully understand it anyway, not like Hoskins can and will. Because these Phillies are, like the disappointing Phillies of years gone by, like they have been every day since the 2017 season — his.

“He exemplifies the Phillies about as good as you could. He’s a huge voice, leader of our team, and a phenomenal talent,” deadline acquisition Brandon Marsh said. “I’m so excited for guys like him. He’s been here since Day 1, and they’ve gone through all the struggles, all the goods and the bads, and he’s finally getting rewarded.”

