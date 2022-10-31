Video game-inspired sprint along wall pays off for Ross Chastain

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Much to the astonishment and delight of thousands of fans at Martinsville Speedway and countless onlookers from afar, Ross Chastain found out Sunday that a move he made in video games as a child also works in real life. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Facing elimination from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Chastain rode the wall at full speed through the final two turns of the Xfinity 500 and passed enough competitors to remain in the hunt for the season title.

Christopher Bell needed to win the race to also punch his ticket to the “Championship 4,” and he did just that at the legendary track in Ridgeway, Va. Chastain stole the show, though, with a move that even Denny Hamlin — who was knocked out of the final quartet by his rival’s wall-riding heroics — had to acknowledge was “brilliant.”

UNBELIEVABLE!@RossChastain floors it along the wall to go from 10th to 5th and advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9qX3eq7T6h — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 30, 2022

“I played a lot of ‘NASCAR 2005’ on the GameCube [video console] with [younger brother] Chad growing up, and you can get away with it,” Chastain, 29, said after the race. “I never knew if it would actually work. I mean, I did that when I was 8 years old. I grabbed fifth gear, asked off of [Turn] 2 on the last lap if we needed it, and we did. I couldn’t tell who was leading. I just made the choice, grabbed fifth gear down the back and full committed.

“Basically let go of the wheel,” the Trackhouse Racing driver continued, “and just hoped I didn’t catch the Turn 4 access gate or something crazy, but I was willing to do it.”

Chastain’s rare gambit allowed him to finish fourth in the race, earning enough points to put him in third place in the playoff standings. Joining Bell, who sits second, and Chastain in vying for the Cup Series championship next week at Phoenix Raceway will be Joey Logano, who holds the top spot, and Chase Elliott.

After finishing sixth in Sunday’s race, Logano said that while Chastain’s move was “awesome,” it was also something that NASCAR should think about banning.

“We all did it in the video game,” Logano said. “That’s how you made speed in the video game — that’s what you did. Something we all thought about at one point — at least, I thought about it a lot but never really had the need to do it — but I’ve also kind of thought of how many races I could have won here by doing that.

“As spectacular as it was,” the 32-year-old continued, “as much as it worked, the problem is now the box is open, right? Now every Xfinity race, every truck race, every Cup race, no matter the track, this ‘wall-riding’ is going to be a play. That’s not good.”

“There’s no rule against it. There needs to be a rule against this one,” Logano added, “because I don’t know if you want the whole field riding the wall coming to the checkered flag.”

THE MOVE THAT SENDS ROSS CHASTAIN TO THE #CHAMPIONSHIP4! pic.twitter.com/67Ku712XZf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 30, 2022

Kyle Larson, who finished second at Martinsville after he was knocked out of the playoffs earlier this month, was also critical of Chastain’s gambit. Asked if he thought he “inspired” the wall-riding with a similar move while pressing Hamlin down the stretch of a race last year in Darlington, S.C., Larson replied, “Yeah, and I’m a bit embarrassed that I did.”

“That’s not a good look for our sport. At all,” he told reporters at Martinsville. “You guys probably think it’s cool, but I think it’s pretty embarrassing.”

Bell’s do-or-die win was his second in the playoffs. He also got a victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 9 when only a first-place finish would advance him through that round of the postseason structure.

“Mom and Dad, we did it — woo!” Bell exclaimed after Sunday’s race. “I can’t believe it, man. To come here in Martinsville, this place has always been so tough on me. Just prerace, I was looking up and seeing all the fans, this place is packed. I don’t even know what to say.”

Hamlin led the most laps Sunday but ultimately finished fifth and was also left in an unhappy fifth place in the chase for a berth in the four-driver final contingent.

“You’ve got to execute all day,” he said. “We just didn’t control the race when we had control of it. Each caution, we just kept losing some spots. That’s the way it is.”

Of the risky tactic Chastain used to overtake him, Hamlin said: “Great move. Brilliant. Certainly a great move. When you have no other choice, it certainly is easy to do that, but well executed.”

