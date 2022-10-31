Behind the scenes of Terry McLaurin’s storybook trip home

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

INDIANAPOLIS — Behind a metal fence in the underbelly of Lucas Oil Stadium, Terry McLaurin embraced his family and pulled a group of friends into a huddle. They had known one another for years, some since elementary school at Fishback Creek, and even though they had spread out across the country, they reunited to share this moment as a long-ago dream became reality.

In his city, against the team he grew up rooting for, in front of those he loved most, McLaurin had delivered a masterpiece, punctuating his best performance of the season by pulling in what was once a weakness in his game — a contested catch — against one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks to effectively win the game for his Washington Commanders.

In the huddle, McLaurin’s boys reminisced about how they had first played ball at recess. They shared some jokes that would always remain between them. They chided the Indianapolis Colts for not drafting him, compared his closing ability to Kobe Bryant’s and admired his monogrammed dress shirt and glittering watch.

“It means everything, man,” said Josh Riley, now an IT consultant in Orlando. “Seeing [him] after the game and just being able to talk to him, it’s just surreal really. [McLaurin] is just a regular guy to us.”

In the box score, what McLaurin did Sunday can be tabulated with numbers: eight targets, six catches, 113 yards. But for him, this game will be defined by where it took place and the friends and family he did it in front of, including all seven of his boys: Riley, Grant Prather, Terrill May, Kendall Rollins, Quentin Taylor, Dominic Prather and one who preferred just “Tana.”

“You just never know when you’re a kid,” McLaurin said. “You’re just dreaming, just dreaming and … then you get to come into the game, play in front of your family and friends and have a chance to make the play to win the game? I’m blessed.”

Throughout his whirlwind return to his hometown, McLaurin felt like a regular guy. Not the Commanders’ leading receiver who had signed a three-year, $71 million contract extension in the summer. Not an NFL star, like many of his idols growing up. Not the hero to many kids who were just like him years ago at Lucas Oil Stadium.

His unassuming nature has yet to — and may never — catch up to his stardom.

“He’s always been a guy that, no matter how much money you give him, he feels like he’s always got to prove something,” said wide receiver Curtis Samuel, one of McLaurin’s roommates at Ohio State. “He works each and every day. ... Him getting a contract, I knew nothing was going to change. That’s just who he is.”

On Saturday evening, just hours after the team plane arrived in Indianapolis, McLaurin sat in Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse with his agent and a close friend — a small group compared with the 70-plus family members and friends in the stadium the following day.

But it wasn’t long before their party expanded to four. A woman recognized McLaurin from across the restaurant and walked over to meet him.

“I just want to tell you you’re my favorite player in the NFL,” she told him. “I’ll be wearing your jersey tomorrow.”

McLaurin thanked the woman and told her how much it meant to him, then turned to his agent and friend with awe. McLaurin, one of the NFL’s top wideouts and one of Indianapolis’s homegrown stars, was in disbelief that a fan felt that way about him.

“Man, sometimes I just got to pinch myself that I’m even standing here,” McLaurin said Sunday. “… You never know where you’re going to be in life.”

On Sunday, he tried to pay it forward. Roughly two hours before kickoff, he jogged out of the stadium tunnel clutching a football. Thousands awaited, many wearing his jersey and chanting his name as he made his way across the end zone. But then he turned back, spotted a young fan in the first row and handed him the ball before joining his teammates on the field for stretches.

“I think that’s really part of just the reason why I’m in this position,” McLaurin said later. “I know it’s football, but I don’t think my true purpose on this Earth is just to play football. It’s to inspire. It’s to meet people and make their day. Anytime I can give my gloves or meet a kid or meet a family, I’m going to take the time to do that because one day it’s going to stop.”

Soon, a crowd of friends and family members filled the sideline adjacent to the Commanders’ bench. As warmups came to an end, McLaurin sauntered over as cameras followed and shared hugs and selfies. And at one point pregame, Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, McLaurin’s idol as a youth growing up as a Colts fan, requested a photo with him.

“And I’m like, ‘Me?’ ” McLaurin recalled with a laugh. “That was just an extremely full-circle moment.”

Before the game, McLaurin won the coin toss by calling tails. He started slow — his only touch in the first quarter was a screen that lost seven yards — but picked up in the second quarter by running a short crossing route away from man-to-man coverage for 42 yards. It was just the type of play he used to run in middle school, when quarterback Dominique Booth trusted McLaurin’s speed.

“He was born with it,” Booth said this past week.

Late in the fourth quarter, as the clock wound down, McLaurin ran a curl route, turned and stopped. He saw Taylor Heinicke in the backfield, patting the ball with seemingly nowhere to go. McLaurin turned and jetted upfield. McLaurin was a “decoy” on the play, Heinicke said, and normally the Commanders’ scramble rules dictate that receivers low on the field should fake high and then stay low.

But, Heinicke said, he has told McLaurin to go deep.

“When I saw that he was throwing it up, I was like, ‘Oh yeah — game over.’ I thought it was going to be a touchdown,” wide receivers coach Drew Terrell said. “He wants the ball in those moments, and he showed that he’s going to make the play in those moments. He’s just relentless at getting the ball in those situations.”

After McLaurin hauled in the pass and Heinicke scored on the next play, McLaurin ripped off his helmet and ran to the sideline, appearing to yell: “This is my city! This is my f---ing city!”

In the locker room after the game, the team gave McLaurin a game ball. He praised God and his teammates.

“I’m just happy to play with y’all, for real,” he said on a video posted to the team website. “I know I get the glory, but I do it all for y’all.”

Later, as the players showered and dressed, Terrell walked to a group of players and turned the screen of his iPhone. They could see the song, tinny from the speakers and hard to hear over the din, was “Put On” by rapper Jeezy.

“Terry’s song tonight,” Terrell said before Jeezy hit the chorus.

I put on for my city, on-on for my city.

I put on for my city, on-on for my city.

I put on for my city, on-on for my city.

I put on for my city, on-on for my city.

