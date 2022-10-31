Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh return to USWNT for Germany friendlies

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Both were among the top scorers and five MVP finalists in the National Women’s Soccer League this season. They will reunite with U.S. rising star Sophia Smith, who last week was awarded the league MVP trophy and on Saturday won the top award after the Portland Thorns’ 2-0 championship victory over the Kansas City Current at Audi Field.

Also returning to the 24-player U.S. squad is midfielder Taylor Kornieck, who withdrew from the European tour with an ankle injury, and left back Emily Fox, who missed the Spain game after suffering a concussion against England.

For the most part, Coach Vlatko Andonovski selected his usual personnel. One exception was goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, a 2019 World Cup roster member who helped Kansas City reach the final after a last-place finish in 2021. Franch was summoned for the first time in a year, winning the slot over Aubrey Kingsbury to join Alyssa Naeher and Casey Murphy in camp.

Alyssa Thompson, a 17-year-old forward, received her second call-up after debuting against England and Spain.

As Andonovski continues preparations for the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand, several regulars remain unavailable because of injuries: Sam Mewis, Catarina Macario, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett, Tierna Davidson, Lynn Williams and Abby Dahlkemper.

The Germany matches will mark the end of the 2022 U.S. schedule. According to people familiar with the team’s plans, the group is planning to reassemble in January for a camp and friendlies in New Zealand, where the Americans will play their World Cup group-stage matches.

Despite a perennially high FIFA ranking, Germany has not beaten the United States since the 2003 World Cup semifinals, a stretch of 15 games (0-10-5). It will, however, arrive here on a 9-1-0 streak, the loss coming to England in the European Championship final July 31 at Wembley Stadium.

“These are the kinds of games that help our World Cup preparation in many ways and these 180 minutes to end our schedule this year are going to be extremely valuable for the players and coaches,” Andonovski said in a statement. “It will be good to get some players back on the roster and we’re all expecting these games to be very competitive and entertaining.”

Four Washington Spirit players made the roster: midfielders Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan, and forwards Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch.

Ticket sales are going well: close to 15,000 at 18,000-capacity DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and about 24,000 at 25,000-seat Red Bull Arena in Harrison, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland).

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington).

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington), Alex Morgan (San Diego), Mallory Pugh (Chicago), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington), Sophia Smith (Portland), Alyssa Thompson (Total Futbol Academy).

