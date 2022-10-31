Delon Wright’s absence proves costly again as Wizards drop third in a row

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. faced a blunt question before Monday’s 118-111 loss to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. Delon Wright is an important player and a defensive leader; that much was obvious. But could the absence of a backup point guard — Wright is out indefinitely with a hamstring strain — really have thrown the Wizards into the disarray they displayed in their previous two games?

Unseld answered no, of course, responding that the barrage of three-pointers Washington allowed its past two opponents didn’t come down to one missing guard, noting that team defense is the true core of the team’s woes.

But for the third game in a row, the Wizards (3-4) really missed their backup point guard Monday night.

Washington surrendered an evenly matched, if clunky, game in the third quarter Monday, a contest in which it failed to take advantage of 76ers star Joel Embiid’s absence with a non-covid illness. The Wizards hung with Philadelphia (4-4) until late in the third before the visitors cracked open an 11-point lead thanks in part to former Wizards energizer Montrezl Harrell bullying his way to the rim for two layups and hitting a floater.

Wizards starting point guard Monte Morris was on the bench resting for a portion of the stretch, which left Washington without a natural floor general in its second unit. And asking the team to rely on its defense to hold steady is always a perilous request.

Unseld perhaps tried to address that imbalance by shaking up his starting lineup, sending forward Deni Avdija to the bench while promoting Anthony Gill. The Wizards believe Avdija is a ballhandler they can run plays through, and Unseld has liked Gill’s defense of late.

That solved some of the offensive stupor Washington played through Sunday night in a blowout at Boston. Kristaps Porzingis led the team for the second day in a row with 32 points and added nine rebounds and three assists. Bradley Beal had 20 points, five rebounds and six assists after another slow start.

But the defense didn’t magically improve overnight. Philadelphia shot 56.1 percent behind 28 points from Tyrese Maxey. James Harden had 23 points, 17 assists and seven rebounds. The 76ers hit 12 three-pointers as their offense outlasted Washington’s, ultimately making the difference.

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ loss:

Gill gets the start

Gill, who finished with 11 points and four rebounds, followed a remarkable path to the starting lineup. He was an NBA rookie at 28 when he joined the Wizards ahead of the 2020-21 season after spending his post-college years (he played at Virginia for Tony Bennett alongside Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon) in Turkey and Russia.

Gill averaged 8.4 minutes in 26 games during his rookie season under Scott Brooks and 10.5 minutes across 44 games last year under Unseld, yet he made a significant impact that had little to do with playing time. Gill is a beloved locker room presence, the first off the bench to high-five teammates who are subbing out and the first in the gym every morning. It was his personality and work ethic as much as his basketball talent that made the front office want to re-sign the 30-year-old this summer to a two-year deal.

He earned his fifth career start Monday; he had started four games in 2020-21 but none since.

Beal starts slow again

Beal’s scoreless first half Sunday in Boston was a rarity, but his uncharacteristically quiet shooting night continued against Philadelphia. He made 2 of 5 shots in the first half for just four points. (He finished the game 7 for 18.)

Morris shouldered more scoring responsibility with Beal locked up and finished with 19 points, the most he has scored in his first season with the Wizards.

