EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Robert Saleh had taken his receipts. The New York Jets were winning. It was, perhaps, a new day. And then their old nemesis came to town and everyone was reminded that the Jets are still the Jets, a harsh reality that is not about to change until Zach Wilson starts to play like the quarterback he was drafted to be.

“He always has to play better,” Saleh, the team’s second-year coach, said after Wilson threw a trio of interceptions in a 22-17 loss here Sunday to the New England Patriots that ended the Jets’ four-game winning streak. “The point is, as soon as you step on the field, you have to play better. He’s got to play better. We’ve got to find ways to help him.”

The Jets dropped a 13th straight meeting with the Patriots, and the latest defeat came in their first game since losing standout rookie running back Breece Hall and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker to season-ending injuries. It was quite the mood-changer after a promising start to the season that saw Saleh pressing the right buttons to take advantage of the promising roster assembled by General Manager Joe Douglas, with Wilson returning from a preseason knee injury to contribute to an upswing that raised hopes of ending the NFL’s longest active playoff drought.

“No,” Wilson said when he was asked pointedly following Sunday’s game whether the loss fell squarely on him, “but I need to play better.”

The issue is that Douglas and Saleh have assembled a team that appears ready to win and contend, if only the quarterback play would cooperate. The defense is sturdy. The complementary players are solid. A rookie class that includes cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson is overflowing with star potential.

But Zach Wilson, at least so far, is not progressing toward being a franchise quarterback. His development has been slowed by injuries and he continues to make questionable decisions and commit rookie-like blunders. In his 18 games since the Jets selected him with the No. 2 overall choice in last year’s NFL draft out of BYU, Wilson has 12 touchdown passes, 16 interceptions and an unsightly passer rating of 70.

“Every time I get out of the pocket, it just gets frustrating to throw the ball away,” he said Sunday. “And that’s what I’ve done the last four weeks to put us in a good position to not turn the ball over and for us to win. And so I need to just be able to keep doing that when something’s not there.”

His second interception Sunday came on a pass on which he tried to throw the ball away out of bounds, only to leave it close enough to the sideline to be grabbed by Patriots safety Devin McCourty. Interception No. 3 came on a throw that sailed high over the head of his receiver, directly to McCourty.

“I had some boneheaded plays,” Wilson said. “The second interception, I really meant to throw that ball away. … The bad ones were the second and the third.”

Saleh said the Jets continue to have faith in Wilson.

“He’s played good football,” Saleh said. “He’s taken care of the football since he’s gotten back. And he’s shown flashes of good football. So everyone in the locker room still has his back.”

One receiver with whom Wilson clearly is not clicking is second-year wideout Elijah Moore, who was targeted only once and had no catches Sunday.

“I don’t even know,” Moore said when asked in the postgame locker room about his on-field chemistry with Wilson. “I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

Moore, a second-round draft pick last year, played sparingly Sunday amid recent testiness with the organization that included him requesting to be traded. With reporters crowded around his locker Sunday, he did not specify whether he still is seeking a trade.

“It doesn’t really matter,” Moore said. “I’m here. And while I’m here, I want to do the best I can.”

The Jets went 1-2 early in the season with veteran Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, filling in for Wilson. Saleh moved Mike White ahead of Flacco as the team’s primary backup Sunday. But with so much invested in Wilson, the Jets will be as patient as they can.

“He can’t lose his confidence,” Saleh said. “We’ve got to do a better job. We’ve got to figure out a way to help him. But at the same time, they’re self-inflicted wounds. There wasn’t anything that they [the Patriots] did. … And for Zach, he’s going to figure it out. He’s going to be fine.”

Wilson did his best Sunday to project confidence. He said the Jets will be fine. He pointed out that they face the Patriots again Nov. 20 in Foxborough, Mass.

“We watch this film,” Wilson said. “We learn. We get better. I get rid of those mistakes. We’ll be good.”

When Saleh said in the aftermath of a season-opening defeat to the Ravens that he was “taking receipts on all the people who continually mock” the franchise, he was doing his best to raise the expectations for a team that has not reached the postseason since making consecutive appearances in the AFC title game in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Now he could use a little help from his quarterback.

“We’ve just got to rally around him,” Saleh said Sunday. “Coaches, we’ve got to figure out how to make it not necessarily simpler, but just help him continue to progress and evolve. He’s still a young man. Playing quarterback in this league is not easy. And collectively, we’ve got to do better for him. And then obviously he’s just got to be able to do what he did the last four weeks in terms of just doing the simple stuff and not putting too much pressure on yourself to do more than you need to. But we’re going to continue to work with him. We’ve got all the faith in the world in him. He’s just got to continue to find ways to get better.”

The immediate task is daunting. The Jets, still in the thick of the playoff race with a record now at 5-3, next host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“Regardless of what it looks like,” Wilson said, “I feel like each game I’m learning, getting better. There’s always plays I’m going to want back. There’s always things that happen and sometimes you sit there and you wonder, ‘Why did I just do that?’ kind of thing. But it’s a part of football. And you’ve got to move on. You’ve got to learn.”

