World Series live updates The Phillies host the Astros for Game 3

PHILADELPHIA — If the Philadelphia Phillies were at all anxious about hosting a World Series game for the first time since 2009 on Monday night, they did not show it in the usual ways. Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs arrived wearing a taco costume . Infield coach Bobby Dickerson took the field wearing a wrinkled monster mask contraption in which he was almost unrecognizable. And despite all that, they still seemed relatively emotionally stable.

But by about 5:30 p.m. on Halloween, the tarp was in place at Citizens Bank Park and word was spreading to managers, players and reporters that the forecast of rain had grown ominous enough that the game could be postponed. The news later became official: Major League Baseball postponed Game 3 of the World Series to Tuesday, pushing Game 4 to Wednesday and Game 5 to Thursday. MLB opted to maintain the travel day between cities, so Game 6, if needed, would be Saturday (instead of Friday) and Game 7 would be Sunday (instead of Saturday).