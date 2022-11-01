The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Series live updates The Phillies host the Astros for Game 3

Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros in Game 3 on Tuesday. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
By
, 
and 
 
Updated November 1, 2022 at 7:58 p.m. EDT|Published November 1, 2022 at 7:01 p.m. EDT

The World Series continues Tuesday as the Philadelphia Phillies meet the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park.

The best-of-seven series is all tied up at one game apiece. The Phillies took Game 1 on Friday night, and the Astros rolled to Game 2 victory Saturday. Game 3, originally scheduled for Monday, was postponed amid inclement weather, a delay that probably benefits Philadelphia.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Game 3

  • Starting pitchers: Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0, 2.45 ERA this postseason) vs. Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez (1-0, 1.86 ERA).
  • First pitch: 8:03 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: Fox.
