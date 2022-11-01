World Series live updates The Phillies host the Astros for Game 3

HOUSTON — About 2½ hours before any of them were due for their scheduled batting practice Saturday, Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and other Philadelphia Phillies were out on the field taking swings off a pitching machine, their hitting coach nowhere in sight. Schwarber had lugged out a giant speaker, turned up the Blink-182 and slowly but surely transformed the whole thing into something of an impromptu home run derby.
Rhys Hoskins, polished and professional, emotive on the field but steady off it, was leaning on the cage, waiting his turn. He is the senior in a clubhouse full of rowdy underclassmen, a Phillie through the recent worst as well as this stunning best, the kind of guy no one could blame for trying a little too hard to be a little too serious at a time like this.