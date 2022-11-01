Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid sentenced to three years for DWI crash

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison, after he pleaded guilty in September to a felony count of driving while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury.

The son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, Britt Reid had agreed to a plea deal in which prosecutors agreed not to seek more than four years in prison on a charge that can carry a maximum term of seven years. Lawyers for the 37-year-old Reid asked for probation.

The sentence was handed down in a circuit court in Kansas City. Reid had injured six people, including himself and a 5-year-old girl, in a February 2021 car crash near Arrowhead Stadium.

The mother of the girl, who was in a coma for over a week and has a number of mental and physical challenges resulting from a brain injury, had criticized the plea deal as a “slap on the wrist.” In a victim impact statement read Tuesday in court by the prosecuting team before sentencing, the mother, Felicia Miller, said that the other five injured parties in the crash did not accept his apologies and resented his request for probation. She also noted that Reid had already served a jail sentence for a previous drunk-driving charge.

“On what planet does this conduct deserve probation?” Miller asked in the statement. “Can people really get drunk and give a 5-year-old a brain injury and think they should get probation?”

Reid made another apology in court (via the Associated Press) before the sentencing and turned to face the injured girl, Ariel Young.

“I understand where Ms. Miller is coming from. I think I would feel the same way,” he said.

Her mother, Felicia Miller, blasted Britt Reid, 37, as entitled and out of touch. She noted his first apology came only last month and "at the same time he apologized to ‘Chiefs Kingdom.’ This is not a game. This is not a Chiefs' game. This is our life." — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 1, 2022

The crash occurred three days before the Chiefs participated in Super Bowl LV, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prosecutors said Reid was traveling nearly 84 mph up the entrance ramp to a highway at just after 9 p.m. when he struck a pair of cars that had pulled over to the side of the road after one of the vehicles ran out of gas and a family member arrived to help. Reid was accused of having a serum blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, above the legal limit of 0.08, approximately two hours after the crashes occurred.

Two days after that Super Bowl, the Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave. His contract subsequently expired, ending his employment with the team.

At that time, Andy Reid said his “heart goes out to the young lady.”

“I’m also a dad,” he added then, “so I get that, so I have concerns obviously on both sides.”

The Chiefs reached an agreement with the girl’s family in November to provide her with “world-class medical care and long-term financial stability,” according to lawyers for the team and for the family.

