Capitals let a pair of leads slip away, fall to Golden Knights in OT

The Washington Capitals found themselves in a familiar spot Tuesday at Capital One Arena, headed to overtime for the second straight night. And as was the case the previous game, Washington couldn’t find its offense when it mattered most, losing, 3-2, to the Vegas Golden Knights. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shea Theodore scored the game-winner 95 seconds into the extra period, beating Charlie Lindgren after taking a sublime feed from Jack Eichel.

The Capitals (5-4-2) were never behind until Theodore’s strike. They took a 2-1 lead into the third period before the Knights’ William Carrier struck for an equalizer 5:56 remaining. Carrier had just come onto the ice after a line change, and the puck found him open in the slot, where he was able to beat Lindgren to his blocker side.

For a brief moment, it appeared the Capitals escaped with a win after Garnet Hathaway lit the lamp at the buzzer. Replay review showed Hathaway’s goal came after time had expired.

Vegas (9-2-0) won its fifth straight. Lindgren, Darcy Kuemper’s backup, made 28 saves but the Knights unlocked him down the stretch with the Capitals on the second half of a back-to-back.

“I didn’t like the way we played the third period. I understand the circumstances; I understand the situation, but that doesn’t mean you have to like the way we played the third,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought that we sat back, we left too many holes and we gave up [a lot] of chances.”

The loss also included another addition to the Capitals’ injury list. Beck Malenstyn suffered an upper-body injury midway through the first period and did not return. He dove to block a shot, and the puck appeared to hit his arm. Malenstyn was clearly shaken up, hunched over in pain on the bench before exiting to the locker room. Laviolette had no update on his condition after the game.

Washington has been without John Carlson for the past two games; he suffered a lower-body injury in Nashville on Saturday. He is listed as day-to-day. T.J. Oshie was also hurt against the Predators and is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Marcus Johansson opened the scoring Tuesday with a power-play goal from the slot at the 3:39 mark of the first. The puck deflected off a Vegas stick and snuck over Knights goalie Logan Thompson’s shoulder. It was Johansson’s third goal and four of Johansson’s six points have come on the power play.

“We’re missing some good, key pieces to this team. But there’s no excuse,” Johansson said. “We battled hard and we think we played two good games, but, unfortunately, we couldn’t come out with more than two points.”

Lindgren’s first hiccup of the night was Eichel’s goal late in the first. The Knights’ star blazed a wrister from the right circle with Vegas on the power play.

Laviolette had no complaints about Lindgren’s performance.

“He was awesome,” the coach said. “He played great. He gave us every chance to win a game with it 2-1 with six minutes to go.”

Trevor van Riemdsyk put the Capitals up 2-1 only 1:01 into the second period. It was van Riemsdyk’s first goal of the season and his first since Jan. 28 at Dallas.

The Capitals’ next game is Thursday in Detroit before they play four-straight at home.

Here is what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Caps nearly lose another

It looked like Hathaway would be added to the Capitals’ injury list early in the third when he was held and brought down by Vegas’s Alex Pietrangelo near the net, his left leg seemingly trapped beneath him as he went to the ice. He was slow to get up and went straight to the locker room but returned a few minutes later.

Malenstyn’s injury

Malenstyn’s injury will likely open the door for another recall from the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. The 24-year-old had found a home on the fourth line with Nic Dowd and Hathaway for the past five games, adding a needed boost of speed and physicality to the line.

A couple of possibilities in Hershey to spell Malenstyn could be forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon. Milano has two goals and an assist in five games with the Bears. Pilon, a right-shot, has a goal and four assists in seven games.

Snively in, McMichael out

Joe Snively slotted into the lineup in place of Connor McMichael, playing his third game of the season and starting on the third line with Lars Eller and Aliaksei Protas. Snively could see a greater role in the lineup with Malenstyn out.

McMichael didn’t impress Monday in Carolina and only got 6:53 of ice time. He started the game against the Hurricanes as the second line right winger but did not get a single shot on goal and made a blatant error in the third period of a 2-2 game, when he missed a pass in the slot and struggled to get back when Carolina broke in transition.

Brown out

Winger Connor Brown underwent surgery to repair an ACL tear in his right knee, the team announced Tuesday. He is expected to be sideline six to eight months. Brown, 28, was injured Oct. 17 against Vancouver.

“Obviously disappointed, I think, as anybody would be,” Laviolette said before Tuesday’s game. “Expected to come here and have a big year. We were excited to have him. So I think that was a little bit of disappointment, but now the work begins for rehab.”

Brown only played in four games with Washington. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Last summer, the Capitals acquired Brown from the Ottawa Senators for Washington's second-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft.

Brown was penciled in as Washington’s top-line right winger to start the season while Tom Wilson (knee) recovered from his own ACL injury. Wilson skated without gear on for the first time last week. The team hopes to have him back in December if his recovery allows it.

