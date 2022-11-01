Dolphins add Bradley Chubb on active NFL trade deadline day

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Miami Dolphins fortified their pass rush for a playoff push by making the biggest deal on the NFL’s trade deadline day. They agreed to send a package that included a first-round draft choice to the Denver Broncos for former Pro Bowl outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, a person with knowledge of the deliberations confirmed.

The Dolphins and Broncos completed an agreement on the deal less than two hours before the 4 p.m. Eastern time deadline. Chubb, a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, is expected to sign a long-term contract extension with the Dolphins, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Broncos agreed to send Chubb and a fifth-round pick in 2025 to the Dolphins for a first-round selection next year, a fourth-rounder in 2024 and running back Chase Edmonds. The first-round choice being traded by the Dolphins is the pick they obtained from the San Francisco 49ers in last year’s deal that enabled the Niners to move up to select quarterback Trey Lance third overall in the 2021 draft.

Chubb’s arrival will provide a considerable boost to a Dolphins pass rush that has produced only 15 sacks this season. Chubb has 5.5 sacks this season. He had 26 sacks in his 4½ seasons with Denver, including 12 as a rookie in 2018. The Dolphins have a 5-3 record and are in position for a wild-card spot in the AFC postseason field.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are fortifying their draft resources amid a disappointing season. They have struggled to a record of 3-5 even after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason and signing him to a five-year, $245 million contract extension just before the season.

