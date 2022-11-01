Before Georgia-Tennessee, ranking this century’s ‘Games of the Century’

Nick Saban would have to wait another year for his Alabama dynasty to begin after Tim Tebow and Florida won their second SEC championship game in three seasons on their way to their second national title in three seasons.

Over the course of Tebow’s Gators career, Florida had gone 0-5 in games in which it had trailed in the second half, and Alabama held a 20-17 lead entering the fourth quarter. But behind the running of Jeff Demps and Emmanuel Moody, the Gators went ahead for good with a touchdown on their first drive of the fourth quarter, forced Alabama to go three and out, then sealed the win when Tebow found Riley Cooper on a five-yard touchdown pass with 2:50 to play. On the final drive, Tebow completed all three of his pass attempts for 53 yards.