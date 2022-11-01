Brooklyn Nets and coach Steve Nash part ways after lackluster start

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mired in an uninspired start on the court and consumed by another round of off-court controversies, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with Coach Steve Nash on Tuesday just seven games into the NBA season. Nash, 48, departs with a 94-67 (.584) record and just one playoff series victory in his two-plus seasons in Brooklyn. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn, who coached the Orlando Magic from 2012 to 2015, will step in as the interim coach for Brooklyn’s Tuesday night game against the Chicago Bulls. Vaughn previously served as an interim coach following the 2020 firing of Kenny Atkinson, Nash’s predecessor.

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.”

Following a turbulent summer in which all-star forward Kevin Durant requested a trade, Brooklyn has started the season with a 2-5 record and possesses the NBA’s 29th-ranked defense.

Nash was hired in 2020 as a player-friendly alternative to Atkinson, and Brooklyn envisioned the two-time MVP overseeing a free-flowing offense that made the most of Durant and Kyrie Irving’s skills. While the Nets boasted the NBA’s best offense in Nash’s first season at the helm, they have tumbled to 16th this season following the February trade of James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, Irving has become embroiled in multiple controversies, including his refusal to be vaccinated last season and his recent promotion of an antisemitic film on social media, for which he refused to apologize on Saturday.

Nets Owner Joe Tsai backed Nash in August following a report that Durant was seeking a coaching change, but the Hall of Fame point guard nevertheless entered the season on the hot seat due to Brooklyn’s unresolved culture questions. In a sign of mounting pressure, Nash earned the first ejection of his career last week for disputing a non-call in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I’ve gotten to know Steve during his time in Brooklyn, and he is not one to shy away from challenges,” Tsai said in a statement. “My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team.”

Nash retired after an 18-year playing career in 2014, dabbling in player development work and soccer commentary before being hired by the Nets.

“It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for,” Nash said in a statement. “I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash’s will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around.”

