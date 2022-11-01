Commanders poised to trade William Jackson III to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Washington Commanders are expected to trade cornerback William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The trade will somewhat minimize a costly mistake for Washington. In March 2021, Coach Ron Rivera’s new, handpicked front office made one of its first splashy moves by giving Jackson a top-of-market deal for three years and $40.5 million. But Jackson, who excelled in man-to-man coverage in Cincinnati, never looked truly comfortable in Washington’s zone-heavy scheme.
This season, despite switching to a hybrid scheme known as “matchup zone,” Jackson still struggled.
By trading Jackson, Washington will save about $12.75 million next year but carry $3 million of “dead cap” in 2023, 2024 and 2025 from his prorated bonus, according to the web site Over the Cap.
This story is developing and will be updated.