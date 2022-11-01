The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Commanders poised to trade William Jackson III to Pittsburgh Steelers

November 1, 2022 at 3:16 p.m. EDT
William Jackson III excelled in man-to-man coverage in Cincinnati but never looked comfortable in Washington’s zone-heavy scheme. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Commanders are expected to trade cornerback William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The two teams are apparently finalizing what Washington will receive in return.

Washington’s ability to recoup any assets for Jackson seems like a minor victory. The Commanders benched Jackson for poor play in Week 5 against Tennessee, and not only had he not dressed for a game since, he’d also spoken about dealing with a back injury. In the hours leading up to the NFL trade deadline 4 p.m. Tuesday, it seemed possible Washington might just cut Jackson, absorb the financial penalty and move on.

The trade will somewhat minimize a costly mistake for Washington. In March 2021, Coach Ron Rivera’s new, handpicked front office made one of its first splashy moves by giving Jackson a top-of-market deal for three years and $40.5 million. But Jackson, who excelled in man-to-man coverage in Cincinnati, never looked truly comfortable in Washington’s zone-heavy scheme.

This season, despite switching to a hybrid scheme known as “matchup zone,” Jackson still struggled.

By trading Jackson, Washington will save about $12.75 million next year but carry $3 million of “dead cap” in 2023, 2024 and 2025 from his prorated bonus, according to the web site Over the Cap.

This story is developing and will be updated.

