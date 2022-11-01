The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What questions do you have about the World Series? Ask The Post.

November 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, Barry Svrluga takes your questions. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Well, that’s a bummer.

Game 3 of the World Series was postponed Monday night because of rain in Philadelphia, leaving the entire schedule pushed back by a day. So rather than having one team with the upper hand at the time of our Q&A, we have a series tied at a game apiece between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Still, there’s lots to discuss. What was going on with Framber Valdez? How good is Bryce Harper? Who did the postponement favor? Join us at 1 p.m. Tuesday — but submit your questions early below.

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

