World Series live updates The Phillies meet the Astros for Game 4

Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros in Game 4 on Wednesday. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Updated November 2, 2022 at 7:14 p.m. EDT|Published November 2, 2022 at 6:51 p.m. EDT

The World Series continues Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros in Game 4.

The Phillies, who lead the best-of-seven series two games to one, are coming off a 7-0 victory in Game 3 on Tuesday night. They will play before a rowdy Citizens Bank Park crowd that is expected to include first lady Jill Biden.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Game 4

  • Starting pitchers: Astros right-hander Cristian Javier (1-0, 1.35 ERA this postseason) vs. Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola (2-1, 4.57 ERA).
  • First pitch: 8:03 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: Fox.
