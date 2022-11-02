World Series live updates The Phillies meet the Astros for Game 4

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series finally shifted Tuesday night to a town where it hadn’t been staged in 13 years, and there’s a freshness around the Philadelphia Phillies that is invigorating for the sport. The Houston Astros are the been there done that (by any means) crew. The Phillies boast a collection of stars — Bryce Harper, Rhys Hopkins, J.T. Realmuto, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola — who have never been here. What a treat.

Look at that list of prominent Phillies. The new team here highlights an old issue: Baseball might be quintessentially American. It is also increasingly White. That’s not breaking news, and we’ll get into the reasons and — more importantly — the potential solutions. But when there are two World Series teams that boast not a single U.S.-born Black player, it’s striking.