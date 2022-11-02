World Series live updates The Phillies meet the Astros for Game 4

Like most Washington Nationals fans, Dean Schleicher was upset the day Bryce Harper agreed to a record-setting 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in February 2019. Harper was Washington’s homegrown, feisty, brash superstar, a worth-the-price-of-admission phenom others loved to hate. At 26 and after seven memorable seasons in D.C., he was headed to a division rival with a fan base Nationals supporters had good reason to despise, and he seemed poised to torment his former team long after his well-coiffed hair and beard turned gray.