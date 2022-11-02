Caps place T.J. Oshie, Beck Malenstyn and John Carlson on injured reserve

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals placed T.J. Oshie, Beck Malenstyn and John Carlson on injured reserve Wednesday as the team’s injury woes continued. Connor Brown, who underwent successful surgery this week to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, was also placed on long-term injured reserve. His expected timeline to return is six to eight months.

Oshie, Carlson and Malenstyn have to remain on the injured reserve list for at least seven days after their respective injuries before they are eligible to play again. Oshie and Carlson were hurt Saturday in Nashville. Malenstyn was injured Tuesday in Washington’s overtime loss to Vegas.

Washington’s next game is Thursday in Detroit.

Washington previously announced Oshie would be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Carlson missed the last two games with an upper-body injury. The veteran defenseman will not be eligible to play Thursday in Detroit and will miss Saturday’s home game against Arizona. He will be eligible to play again Monday against Edmonton, at the earliest.

To help fill the gaps in the lineup, Washington called up a trio of players from the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., recalling forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon, as well as defenseman Lucas Johansen.

This is Milano’s first call-up to Washington, which signed him to a one-year, $750,000 deal in mid-October. Milano, 26, has recorded two goals and one assist in five games for the Bears this season.

The former first-round draft pick had 14 goals and 20 assists in 66 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season. This year, Milano was at Calgary Flames training camp on a professional tryout offer but was released in early October. His fall to the AHL came at a bit of a surprise after his solid offensive showing last season.

Pilon, a right shot, has a goal and four assists in seven games with Hershey. Johansen was among the Capitals’ last round of cuts at training camp. The former 2016 first-round draft pick has scored one goal in six games with Hershey this season.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it was unclear which of the call-ups would play Thursday against the Red Wings.

“It’s kind of the next man up mentality,” Dylan Strome said after Tuesday’s game. “Lots of great players getting hurt and it is never good to see. Those are the players that you battle with every day, day in and day out and guys that are playing well too. It sucks to see.”

Malenstyn’s upper-body injury occurred midway through the first period against Vegas. The puck appeared to hit his arm when he dove to block a shot. Washington had a day off Wednesday and there was no update on his condition. Malenstyn will be eligible to come off injured reserve next Wednesday for Washington’s game against Pittsburgh.

Before the season started, Washington was already without three players: Tom Wilson had surgery in May to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. The team hopes to have him back in December. Nicklas Backstrom had hip resurfacing surgery in the offseason and there is no timetable for his return. Carl Hagelin had hip surgery in October and is out indefinitely. Hagelin is also recovering from an eye injury in March that required two surgeries.

Despite the injury issues, Washington has managed to salvage four out of six points in its last three games.

“I think you got to take the positives and take the four out of six points and move on to Thursday,” Strome said. “Obviously quick turnaround, back on the road, but that is the season and we got to be ready to go Thursday or Wednesday, whenever we play.”

