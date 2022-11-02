Minnesota Vikings (-3½) at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3½; consider -6½ at odds of +130 or better

The Commanders have been on a nice run, winning three in a row to get back to .500, yet I am not ready to back them at home against the Minnesota Vikings, even getting 3½ points. Why? Because their wins have come against mediocre offenses.

Washington beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, and the Jaguars’ offense was expected to be the 25th best in the NFL before the season started, according to the Football Outsiders defense-adjusted value over average, a metric that measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent. In Week 6, the Commanders beat the Chicago Bears, who headed into the matchup with the league’s 29th-best offense, per DVOA. In Week 7, the opponent was the Green Bay Packers, and while the numbers said Green Bay had the league’s 10th-best offense, quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to be bothered by his thumb injury. Sunday’s win came against the Indianapolis Colts, who entered ranked last in offensive DVOA — plus the Colts gave quarterback Sam Ehlinger his first start since selecting him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

Other than Green Bay, Washington has faced four opponents who, at the time, ranked in the top half of the league in offensive DVOA: the Detroit Lions (eighth at the time of the game), Philadelphia Eagles (fifth), Dallas Cowboys (15th) and Tennessee Titans (14th). All were victorious against the Commanders.

Looked at another way, Washington is allowing an average of 15 points per game to offenses ranked in the bottom half of DVOA at the time of their game, winning by an average of four points, while allowing 25.4 points per game to those in the top half (including Green Bay), losing by an average of 8.4 points. So what to make of the Vikings? Minnesota ranks 11th in offensive DVOA, and quarterback Kirk Cousins, making his return to Washington, is the league’s ninth-highest rated passer, according to the game charters at Pro Football Focus.