The Las Vegas Raiders, our second best bet, weren’t nearly as good, doing nothing to help us cash our Raiders -1½ tickets. Literally, they did nothing offensively, falling to the New Orleans Saints, 24-0. A single trip to the red zone was unfruitful, and the Raiders were outgained, 367 yards to 183. It wasn’t pretty, and we should never talk about it again, even if we are picking them again during this week’s trip to Jacksonville.
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, meanwhile, threw the ball sparingly and never threatened to ruin our under-275½-passing-yards prop in the Bills’ win over the Green Bay Packers. Allen competed 13 of 25 passes for 218 yards, and the Bills relied on their running game to do most of the heavy lifting, as predicted. That ran our record in weekly player props to 4-1, although those aren’t counted on the official best bets ledger.
Best bets record: 8-9
Player props record: 4-1
Picks were made against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday evening; odds that have since changed have been updated in bold type, but picks are locked in at the earlier odds.
Minnesota Vikings (-3½) at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3½; consider -6½ at odds of +130 or better
The Commanders have been on a nice run, winning three in a row to get back to .500, yet I am not ready to back them at home against the Minnesota Vikings, even getting 3½ points. Why? Because their wins have come against mediocre offenses.
Washington beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, and the Jaguars’ offense was expected to be the 25th best in the NFL before the season started, according to the Football Outsiders defense-adjusted value over average, a metric that measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent. In Week 6, the Commanders beat the Chicago Bears, who headed into the matchup with the league’s 29th-best offense, per DVOA. In Week 7, the opponent was the Green Bay Packers, and while the numbers said Green Bay had the league’s 10th-best offense, quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to be bothered by his thumb injury. Sunday’s win came against the Indianapolis Colts, who entered ranked last in offensive DVOA — plus the Colts gave quarterback Sam Ehlinger his first start since selecting him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.
Other than Green Bay, Washington has faced four opponents who, at the time, ranked in the top half of the league in offensive DVOA: the Detroit Lions (eighth at the time of the game), Philadelphia Eagles (fifth), Dallas Cowboys (15th) and Tennessee Titans (14th). All were victorious against the Commanders.
Looked at another way, Washington is allowing an average of 15 points per game to offenses ranked in the bottom half of DVOA at the time of their game, winning by an average of four points, while allowing 25.4 points per game to those in the top half (including Green Bay), losing by an average of 8.4 points. So what to make of the Vikings? Minnesota ranks 11th in offensive DVOA, and quarterback Kirk Cousins, making his return to Washington, is the league’s ninth-highest rated passer, according to the game charters at Pro Football Focus.
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (-2)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Seattle Seahawks +2 or +110 on the money line; I played Seahawks -2½ +128 at FanDuel
Let me lay out the facts and have you decide which side is the better investment. Don’t worry, it won’t be complicated. One of the teams in this game is among the 10 best in the NFL by various metrics, both subjective and objective, and the other is one of the worst. Hint: The one that is better is, weirdly, the underdog.
Team
Net yards per play
Offensive success rate
DVOA
PFF rank
QB QBR
Arizona Cardinals
-0.9 (30th)
minus-6 percent (31st)
30th
30th
19th
Seattle Seahawks
+0.3 (10th)
plus-3 percent (8th)
6th
10th
4th
That’s without even mentioning that Seattle, then as a 2½-point underdog, beat Arizona, 19-9, in Week 6, despite going 1 for 5 in the red zone. Based on that, this game should be a pick 'em, in my opinion, not bordering on a key number in Arizona’s favor.
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen on the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 9 slate.
Philadelphia Eagles (-13) at Houston Texans
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Pick: Houston Texans +13
Buffalo Bills (-12½) at New York Jets
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: New York Jets +12½
Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals (-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Carolina Panthers +7
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (-5½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: New England Patriots -5½
Green Bay Packers (-3½) at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Green Bay Packers -3½
Miami Dolphins (-4½) at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Miami Dolphins -4½
Las Vegas Raiders (-1½) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders -1½
Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Atlanta Falcons +3
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2½)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Los Angeles Rams +2½
Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (-12½)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Pick: Tennessee Titans +12½
Baltimore Ravens (-2½) at New Orleans Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN, ESPN2
Pick: Baltimore Ravens -2½