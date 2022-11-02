Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s business draws high-profile investors

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A company backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, which plans to launch a “new tech-infused golf league” in 2024, has drawn some high-profile investors. TMRW Sports on Wednesday announced its slate of investors, which includes 23-time tennis Grand Slam championSerena Williams, former Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“From the very beginning our plan has been to partner with the best-in-class in every way imaginable and Tiger, Rory, and I value the support of this unrivaled team of investors, advisors, and ambassadors who believe in our vision to harness technology to create progressive approaches to sports,” TMRW Sports founder and CEO Mike McCarley said in a statement. “Their combined broad reach and cultural relevance will expand potential opportunities and fanbases for TMRW projects.”

TMRW Sports announced the new golf league, called TGL, in August. TGL competition will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players competing in 15 regular season matches held on Monday nights, with semifinal and final matches to follow. TGL events will more closely resemble golf simulator competitions than traditional golf, with a promise of 18 holes completed in two hours.

Also included in the investor group are basketball stars Stephen Curry and Diana Taurasi, soccer stars Alex Morgan and Jozy Altidore, baseball star Shohei Ohtani and music artist Justin Timberlake.

“As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports,” Woods said in the August announcement. “We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf — and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans.”

The investor group announcement comes as the inaugural LIV Golf season ends.

For much of 2022, the rebel golf series has been the focus of intense scrutiny, much of it focused on the staggering bonuses and prize money offered to golfers to defect from the PGA Tour and the fact that the source of that cash is the Saudi Arabian government’s Public Investment Fund.

TGL’s August announcement came as the PGA Tour announced several measures aimed at making tour events more compelling for its fans and more financially rewarding for its golfers. McIlroy at the time hailed the league as an opportunity to better showcase tour talent.

“It’s a great opportunity for PGA Tour players to show a different side of themselves,” McIlroy said then. “Prime time on Monday nights, I think, it’s great for brand exposure to try to engage a different audience.”

