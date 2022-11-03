Antonio Gibson’s versatility makes him a triple threat for Commanders

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For much of training camp, the Washington Commanders garnered eyes for their change at quarterback, with the arrival of Carson Wentz, and what appeared to be a potential duel at running back. The team drafted Brian Robinson in the third round out of Alabama and had Antonio Gibson, a former college receiver who converted to tailback and topped 1,000 rushing yards last season.

The battle became even more magnified when Antonio Gibson fumbled in the preseason opener and subsequently took reps as the team’s kickoff returner.

To the outside — and perhaps to Gibson, too — the change appeared to be a teaching moment.

But now eight games into the season, Gibson’s altered role as a do-it-all back and special-teamer has proven fruitful. The dynamic of the team’s rushing corps aligns with what Coach Ron Rivera envisioned from the outset, in having players of complementary skill sets open up the playbook with their production in both the passing and running games.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner could see it too, even if the roles of both are still fluid.

“I said this before and we’ll see if it proves true: I think there’s going to be some games … where Antonio gets rolling early and we stick with him more and [Robinson] doesn’t get quite as much. Or it’s more even,” Turner said last week. “ ‘B-Rob’ obviously had the lower yards per carry, but that’s because he was in there for some of those grinded out type of moments and runs and Antonio hit a couple splash plays that are going to boost your stats.”

Washington’s win over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend showed just how effective Gibson can be in space, and how much more the Commanders can get out of him on fewer snaps.

The third-year back played 22 offensive snaps (well below his 2021 average of 38 per game) and had 77 scrimmage yards, including 58 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He also had 41 total yards on a pair of kickoff returns.

Through eight games, Gibson is averaging about 30 offensive snaps per game and totaled 228 receiving yards (the fifth-most among running backs), two touchdown catches and 12 receiving first downs (fourth-most). He also had 292 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns, plus an average of 24.33 yards per kickoff return (fifth in the league with a minimum of six returns).

“I think it is giving him an opportunity to be even more dynamic because, again, not only is there a threat that he’s gonna run the ball, but there’s a threat that if he gets out in space and catches the ball, he can immediately impact the offense because he is already down field or he’s out in space where he can make people miss,” Rivera said. “That could be even more effective for our offense.”

As Washington has attempted to rebuild the offense for the last three seasons, it’s cycled through seven different starters whose skill and experience have varied significantly. With Taylor Heinicke at the helm now, the Commanders have bounced back from a four-game losing streak to win their last three games — just in time to face the top two teams in the NFC. Washington hosts the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) on Sunday before traveling to Philadelphia for its second meeting with the 7-0 Eagles in Week 10.

The quarterback change has jump-started Washington’s offense, but so too has the use of the Commanders’ versatile playmakers. Playmakers like Gibson, whose speed and elusiveness in the run game, and catch-ability and size (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) in the pass game have made him a rare threat.

“That's kind of a matchup problem for the defense,” Heinicke said. “If you want to put a linebacker on him, okay, you think your linebacker can cover this guy or do you want to take a safety out the field and go cover him and do that?”

Added Gibson: “I don’t think they’re actually prepared for my speed. When I get an open field, I can run and sometimes they misjudge that.”

Gibson’s production in the passing game has opened opportunities for Robinson in the run game, an area Turner hopes to get more yardage as the season progresses. Against the Colts, the 6-1, 228-pound rookie converted three first downs on short-yardage plays and had a pair of runs in the second quarter to help set up Gibson’s touchdown.

“Big running backs bring a different impact to the game,” Gibson said.

But Gibson’s impact this season extends to special teams too, where he’s returned six kickoffs and resumed a role he hadn’t had since college.

In training camp, Rivera told reporters that the adding Gibson in the mix as a returner was done to maximize his skill set, namely his speed and ability to break tackles. His college experience didn’t hurt either.

Gibson admitted he at first took the change “the wrong way” before coming around.

“I’m actually enjoying [kickoff returns],” he said. “At first I took it the wrong way, but I did it in college and am having fun. … Who’s to say I can’t be the best kickoff returner? Trying to go in between the tackles, you can’t run full speed every time, and being able to catch the ball and just go, I have fun with that.

“And being able to affect the game in the pass and as a running back, I’m all over the place right now and that’s how I wanted to be.”

