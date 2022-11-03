World Series live updates The Phillies host the Astros for Game 5

PHILADELPHIA — One round of giddy mayhem had already erupted Saturday night inside Xfinity Live, the cavernous, two-story sports bar just steps away from Citizens Bank Park. About 90 minutes after the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series, having watched smoke machines spew and drinks spill from his second-floor office, director of operations Justin DeSalvo received a call from Paige Hartman, a frequent lunch guest and the wife of Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber.