World Series live updates The Phillies host the Astros for Game 5

Fans cheer during batting practice ahead of Game 5. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)
Updated November 3, 2022 at 7:02 p.m. EDT|Published November 3, 2022 at 6:52 p.m. EDT

The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Houston Astros for Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night.

The Astros are coming off a combined no-hitter at Philadelphia’s home ballpark, a Game 4 victory on Wednesday night that tied the best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

After Thursday’s Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, the World Series returns to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday night and, if necessary, Game 7 on Sunday.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Game 5

  • Starting pitchers: Astros right-hander Justin Verlander (1-0, 7.20 ERA this postseason) vs. Phillies right-hander Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 1.69 ERA).
  • First pitch: 8:03 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: Fox.
