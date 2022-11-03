Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships, the ultimate handicapping challenge for horseplayers, heads to Keeneland this year, with Saturday’s schedule featuring nine championship races, including the $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf and the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Flightline, unbeaten in five starts and the favorite in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, comes in after a sizzling performance in the Grade 1 Pacific Classic, bringing much hype with him. Even his trainer, John Sadler, was surprised by the last effort, going so far as to compare him to all-time greats in other sports.

“It exceeded expectations,” Sadler said of Flightline’s 19-length victory at Del Mar. “Because until a horse does a thing, they don’t know exactly how it’s going to go. It’s like when Tom Brady plays, they expect him to be great. With a horse like this, you’ve got to be a good steward. You know, if you have Michael Jordan, you don’t necessarily have to coach him up, but you’ve got to be a good steward.”

Flightline should be the shortest price of the day, but he won’t be the only odds-on favorite to go to post. Jackie’s Warrior (4-5 on the morning line in the Sprint) and Nest (9-5 in the Distaff) are sure to be popular among bettors.

Below are selections for each championship race on Saturday. These contenders include my top pick to win, and other horses that should provide good value in multi-race wagers such as the Daily Double and the Pick 3-4-5-6 rather than exactas, trifectas and superfectas. There will be a new All-Turf Pick 4 on Saturday that will include the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, Breeders’ Cup Mile and Breeders’ Cup Turf. There also will be three Pick 5 options. The early Pick 5 will start with Race 1, the middle Pick 5 will start with Race 3 and the late Pick 5 will begin with Race 7. (There are two early races before the nine-race championship schedule begins.)

My fair value for each horse is also listed. Odds higher than the fair value warrant a win bet. Anything lower and it is a pass. In some cases, the fair-value odds will differ significantly from the morning line, but that’s because the morning line, set by Keeneland, is not always accurate. For example, Casa Creed, 6-1 on the morning line in the Turf Sprint, was offered at 10-1 odds by offshore bookmakers. Contenders are listed in order of post position, not in order of preference. All post times are Eastern.

Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint Third race, 11:50 a.m. Seven-furlong race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up. Pick: No. 11 Wicked Halo (10-1) Fair value 8-1 There is a lot of early speed in this race, enough that Hot Peppers, Slammed, Lady Rocket and Echo Zulu could all be tired by the time the horses enter the turn. The late runners, like Ce Ce, Sterling Silver, Obligatory and Chi Town Lady, may be too far behind to contend. During the last two fall meets at Keeneland, almost two-thirds of all dirt sprint winners were within one length at the half-mile marker. This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more. Chain Of Love, meantime, has only won one of her five events this year and it required a muddy track to get it done. That leaves Edgeway, Goodnight Olive, Franks Rockette and Wicked Halo. Of those, Wicked Halo is the only multiple graded stakes winner who also has a win over this track, the Grade 2 Raven Run Stakes in October. Other contenders: No. 1 Slammed, No. 8 Goodnight Olive and No. 13 Echo Zulu

Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint Fourth race, 12:29 p.m. 5½-furlong race for 3-year-olds and up; to be run on the turf. Pick: No. 6 Highfield Princess (7-2) Fair value 5-2 Highfield Princess is a seasoned mare with three straight impressive wins — two at five furlongs — in three different countries: the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest in France, the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes in England and the Group 1 Flying Five Stakes in Ireland. She's also shown she can handle the left-hand turn uncommon in European sprint racing, having won the Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes over a synthetic surface in 2021 at seven furlongs. Other contenders: No. 8 Golden Pal

Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile Fifth race, 1:10 p.m. One-mile race for 3-year-olds and up. Pick: No. 10 Senor Buscador (12-1) Fair value 9-1 Senor Buscador is an overachiever, having recently won the Ack Ack Stakes, a one-mile Grade 3 race at Churchill Downs, at 6-1 odds in a field of eight horses. This son of Mineshaft also hit the board in the Grade 2 Pat O'Brien Stakes at long odds (21-1). He's even got another win at a mile under his belt, the Remington Springboard Mile at Remington Park, earned in the second race of his career. The only concern is this colt always seems to find himself three, four or five-horses wide, a note that haunts him in all seven of his races. However, jockey Francisco Arrieta was aboard for the Ack Ack Stakes and overcame a three-wide trip, so there is hope he can do the same on Saturday. As a side note, some horses fall notoriously short of the finish line and Three Technique looks to be that horse here. In his eight starts at a mile on dirt, he has won just once, with three second-place finishes and three third-place finishes. But when he hits the board, it is usually at a price. He's worth considering for the place and show slots in some of your exotics. Other contenders: No. 1 Slow Down Andy, No. 6 Laurel River and No. 9 Cyberknife

Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf Sixth race, 1:50 p.m. 1 3/16-mile race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up; to be run on the turf. Pick: No. 9 Rougir (12-1) Fair value 9-1 Rougir, winless in three starts leading up to October's Grade 1 E.P. Taylor Stakes at Woodbine, took a wide trip and was even steadied (taken in hand by the jockey, usually because of being in proximity to other horses) as she turned into the stretch. Yet the 4-year-old daughter of Territories closed strongly to win by a neck at 5-1 odds. What's most interesting about that race was her career low pace figure (64) to the half-mile mark, also known as a "turf pace low," coupled with her highest final speed figure to date, a notable pattern of improvement. One other horse to highlight is Going to Vegas, a horse following a similar trek to the Breeders' Cup as she did in 2021. That year she raced in the Grade 2 John C. Mabee Stakes at Del Mar, then the Grade 1 Rodeo Drive Stakes at Santa Anita before trying the 1⅜-mile Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf at Del Mar. This year the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf is at 1 3/16 of a mile, considerably shorter than 2021 and possibly better suited to Going to Vegas's endurance. Trainer Philip D'Amato is no stranger to this event (he won the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint in 2016) and I wouldn't think he would take the same route if he didn't think it would pay off. Even his jockey choices, Flavien Prat for the Mabee Stakes and Umberto Rispoli for the Rodeo Drive Stakes and Breeders' Cup, is the same this year as it was last year. Other contenders: No. 12 Moira

Breeders' Cup Sprint Seventh race, 2:30 p.m. Six-furlong race for 3-year-olds and up. Pick: No. 2 Kimari (4-1) Fair value 9-2 If you are playing the Pick 4, Pick 5 or Pick 6, this is an important race for you. The public will be singling Jackie's Warrior in this leg, making it more lucrative to go with other horses. Yes, Jackie's Warrior is a worthy odds-on favorite and deserving of all the action he will get, but in a pari-mutuel pool you want a unique ticket, and that is probably impossible with him in the mix. Instead, take a look at Kimari. A Grade 1 winner at Keeneland one year ago, she is coming off back-to-back Grade 2 wins with the highest speed figures of her career. She is also carrying that speed later than ever, making her a threat at this distance. Plus, she has recent success coming off a layoff. She's 3 for 3 in dirt sprints off a layoff, with two wins in graded stakes. Other contenders: No. 1 Manny Wah, No. 4 American Theorem, No. 6 Elite Power and No. 9 Jackie's Warrior, although as mentioned, playing the favorite is not recommended

Breeders' Cup Mile Eighth race, 3:10 p.m. One-mile race for 3-year-olds and up; to be run on the turf. Pick: No. 11 Annapolis (10-1) Fair value 9-1 Give me the precocious 3-year-old with a versatile running style that might be overlooked in this race. Annapolis has been solid since breaking his maiden on the first try at Saratoga in 2021. The War Front colt has finished first or second in six turf stakes races since. Five of those six were graded stakes races, with wins in the Grade 2 Pilgrim Stakes at Belmont, the Grade 3 Saranac Stakes at Saratoga and most recently the Grade 1 Turf Mile Stakes (at 6-1 odds) over the oval at Keeneland, the site of Saturday's race. In that last effort, Annapolis set new career speed figures to the half-mile mark and for the final race, indicating the young horse is peaking at the right time for trainer Todd Pletcher. One other horse I would consider is Shirl's Speight. On paper this is a tough horse to back, but there is one race that offers hope, the Grade 1 Maker's Mark Mile Stakes here at Keeneland in April. That not only gives this son of Speightstown (the Breeders' Cup Sprint winner in 2004) a win at the same distance over the same track as Saturday's event; it also reunites him with the jockey from that race, Luis Saez. Those two managed to beat seven other horses at 9-1 odds that day off a layoff, a close match for what will transpire in this race. Other contenders: No. 7 Beyond Brilliant, No. 9 Malavath and No. 13 Kinross

Breeders' Cup Distaff Ninth race, 3:55 p.m. 1⅛-mile race for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up. Pick: No. 8 Society (6-1) Fair value 6-1 There are plenty of high-caliber names to choose from here, including five-time graded stakes winner Nest and seven-time graded stakes winner Malathaat, yet I can't help backing Society, an overachieving Gun Runner filly that could be loose on the lead as the race's only true front-runner. Front-runners Stalkers Pressers Closers Society Nest Search Results Secret Oath Malathaat Clairiere Awake At Midnyte Blue Stripe Society broke her maiden at Keeneland and paid handsomely at $57.60 on a $2 win bet, and she recently won the Grade 1 Cotillion Stakes at Parx, paying $17.60 on a $2 win bet. She figures to be in the same odds range again on Saturday and comes into the race with the highest speed figure of her career, 109, which is well above par. Other contenders: No. 6 Nest

Breeders' Cup Turf 10th race, 4:40 p.m. 1½-mile race for 3-year-olds and up; to be run on the turf. Pick: No. 2 War Like Goddess (9-2) Fair value 6-1 This race's morning-line favorite, Rebel's Romance, has won three straight 1½-mile turf races, two at the Group 1 level (European races are "grouped" by class, whereas in the United States they are "graded" by class). However, don't discount War Like Goddess, a winner of five straight 1½-mile turf races, just not over consecutive races like Rebel's Romance. Two of those races were here at Keeneland, the Grade 3 Bewitch Stakes in both 2021 and 2022. Other contender: No. 7 Nations Pride and No. 11 Mishriff

Breeders' Cup Classic 11th race, 5:40 p.m. 1¼-mile race for 3-year-olds and up. Pick: No. 2 Life is Good (6-1) Fair value 3-1 This is a very competitive field. The horse you want to avoid is Flightline, the 3-5 morning line favorite. He is bound to be on the lion's share of tickets in every pool available, depressing the payout of those tickets. I would also toss out Kentucky Derby hero Rich Strike and 5-year-old Happy Saver. Rich Strike has improved in each race since his stunning Run for the Roses but he feels overmatched here. Happy Saver, meanwhile, has just one Grade 1 win over the past three seasons, and that came in October of 2020. Epicenter and Taiba have yet to beat older horses, which is significant. Only one 3-year-old, Authentic in 2020, has won this race over the past five years. The two previous 3-year-old winners, Arrogate (2016) and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah (2015) were the favorites. That leaves Hot Rod Charlie, Life is Good and Olympiad. I'd back any and all of those horses in the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6, with win wagers on any that offered 3-1 odds or better. If pressed for a single horse to work with, I'd choose Life Is Good, who could be the lone front-runner in this race. Other contenders: No. 5 Hot Rod Charlie and No. 7 Olympiad