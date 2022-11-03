Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hopefully last weekend was rock bottom. I went a season-worst 1-3, with Ohio State failing to cover as a favorite at Penn State, Syracuse getting its doors blown off by Notre Dame as a home favorite and Rutgers failing to score (much less cover) as an underdog at Minnesota. Only the Tennessee-Kentucky under kept things from getting truly bleak. My record stands at 19-16-1 for the season. Time to bounce back.

This column will give out four picks per week: the game of the week, a favorite, an underdog and a wild card, which can be anything (another favorite or underdog in a game that might be flying under the radar or a total, for instance). Hopefully we’ll all be rich by the time the clock hits zero in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.

All spreads and totals were taken Wednesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com unless noted. All times Eastern on Saturday unless noted.

The game of the week

No. 2 Tennessee (+8.5) at No. 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m., CBS

As CBS Sports/247 Sports analyst Bud Elliott and 247′s Brandon Marcello have pointed out, the Volunteers are starting to look a whole lot like the 2019 LSU team that won the national title.

LSU '19 offensive SP+: 1st

Tennessee '22 Offensive SP+: 2nd



LSU '19 defensive SP+: 20th

Tennessee '22 Defensive SP+: 34th@bmarcello has been beating this drum and while I am not 100% convinced, Tennessee holding Kentucky to 6 is a nice step for the defense. Trending right way https://t.co/IHvR47pzqG — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) November 1, 2022

The Tigers’ ninth game of that charmed season: a 46-41 win at Alabama as five-point underdogs.

The Vols’ ninth game of this potentially charmed season: a game at Georgia as 8½-point underdogs.

The knock against Tennessee for most of this season has been a leaky pass defense. The Volunteers gave up an average of 402.7 passing yards in wins over Florida, LSU and Alabama. But Tennessee smothered Kentucky’s Will Levis, who could be the first quarterback selected in next year’s NFL draft, in last weekend’s 44-6 win, allowing only 98 passing yards, intercepting Levis three times and sacking him four times.

Georgia’s offense is much more potent than Kentucky’s: The Bulldogs rank fifth in passing success rate. But they also are 127th in passing explosiveness, preferring to move the sticks methodically instead of with big plays. If Tennessee’s defense can continue the momentum it started accruing Saturday, that could limit the Bulldogs’ attack.

Flipping sides, Tennessee’s offense has had 30 passing plays gain at least 30 yards and 19 passing plays gain at least 40 yards, both tops in the country by considerable margins. Georgia will be without edge rusher Nolan Smith — a top NFL prospect who leads the Bulldogs with three sacks, seven tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hurries — after he tore a pectoral muscle in the first half of Georgia’s win over Florida on Saturday. All four of the Gators’ passing plays that gained at least 20 yards came after Smith left the game.

It’s a big loss, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker (2,338 yards, 21 touchdowns, one interception) will have that much more time to work. It should be enough to keep this game close.

The favorite

Fresno State (-24.5) vs. Hawaii, 10:30 p.m., Fox Sports 2

East Coast night owls got a treat last week when Fresno State scored 15 points in 13 seconds with around a minute left, then picked off San Diego State quarterback Jalen Mayden to seal a wild 32-28 win. The Bulldogs shouldn’t have been in a position where they needed a nutty comeback, because they had four trips to the red zone end with zero points (a turnover on downs, two interceptions and a missed field goal). Convert some of those opportunities into points, and Fresno State would have won more comfortably.

Saturday night’s game against Hawaii should be less stressful for the Bulldogs, who got quarterback Jake Haener back from the high-ankle sprain he suffered against USC on Sept. 17. Haener threw for 394 yards and three touchdowns against San Diego State, with those two red-zone interceptions a sign of rust. He also took seven sacks as the Bulldogs’ offensive line felt the absence of sixth-year senior Dontae Bull, who suffered a broken leg during the game and is done for the season. But the Rainbow Warriors have just eight sacks (only Air Force and Colorado have fewer) and rank 115th in defensive success rate.

Hawaii’s loss to Wyoming on Saturday eliminated the Warriors from bowl contention, so they might not exactly be up for this trip across the ocean. They’ve been involved in a string of close games of late, but they’ve all been against similarly bad teams: The average SP+ ranking of their past five opponents is 116th, and they went 1-4 in those games. (Hawaii is 129th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in SP+.)

Fresno State is in the driver’s seat to win its division in the Mountain West, and with Haener back, Fresno State is Hawaii’s toughest opponent since a Sept. 10 game at Michigan. And while the Bulldogs obviously aren’t on the Wolverines’ level, Michigan’s 56-10 blowout could be at least somewhat similar to what we see Saturday night.

The underdog

No. 22 Syracuse (+3.5) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Syracuse has lost two straight — at Clemson and vs. Notre Dame — to fall out of the national conversation. Less prominent, though perhaps more stark, has been the decline of Pittsburgh, last season’s ACC champion.

The Panthers have lost three of four. That skid includes defeats to a truly bad Georgia Tech team at home, to a middling Louisville team on the road and at North Carolina, the only standout of this bunch. Pitt’s only win over that stretch was against Virginia Tech, which is going nowhere. Now you’re telling me the Panthers should be favored over a Syracuse team that was one bad quarter away from beating Clemson two weeks ago?

Sure, the Orange got a little lucky in the turnover department against the Tigers. And, yeah, Syracuse looked lifeless against the Fighting Irish. But there’s enough evidence to suggest that this point spread is a bit off.

Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis has regressed over the past four games, in which he averaged 6.5 yards per pass attempt and threw four interceptions. Against West Virginia (123rd in passing yards allowed per game), Tennessee (127th) and Football Championship Subdivision school Rhode Island to start the season, he averaged 9.2 yards per attempt. Syracuse is allowing just 164.5 passing yards per game, an average bettered only by Boise State and Illinois.

The Panthers have tried to hide Slovis’s shortcomings by handing it off to running back Israel Abanikanda, whose 183 rushing attempts rank fifth nationally. But 45.8 percent of his rushing yardage came in only two games — against Rhode Island and Virginia Tech. In Pitt’s past two games, he has averaged only 4.7 yards per carry, well below his season average of 5.9, and neither Louisville nor North Carolina has a particularly strong rushing defense. (Syracuse doesn’t, either, if we’re being honest.)

Syracuse is in a bit of a tailspin, but I think the Orange can do enough to cover here.

The wild card

No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern, Northwestern team total under 12.5 points, noon, ABC

The Wildcats have played three teams — Penn State, Wisconsin and Iowa — that rank in the top 20 in defensive SP+ (an opponent-adjusted measure of overall efficiency) and scored seven, seven and 13 points in those games. They needed a whole lot of help to get to that last point total in last weekend’s 33-13 loss at Iowa, with one touchdown coming on a short drive after a 12-yard Hawkeyes punt and another coming in garbage time with the game well out of reach. For the game, Northwestern averaged an awful 2.6 yards per play.

Ohio State ranks sixth in SP+ defense — higher than any of the Wildcats’ opponents listed above. That would be reason enough to think Northwestern will struggle to score, but then there’s this: The forecast is calling for windy, showery conditions in Evanston, Ill., which could tamp down the passing games of both teams. Even though it’s not particularly good at it, Northwestern passes the ball 53.36 percent of the time, which ranks 37th nationally. A bad offense on a bad team — the Wildcats already have seven losses and won’t be bowling — playing in bad conditions screams low output, and I think the Buckeyes won’t have to do much to keep Northwestern from scoring.

