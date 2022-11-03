Jeff Bezos interested in bidding on Commanders, possibly with Jay-Z

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is interested in bidding on the Washington Commanders, according to a person familiar with the situation.
“I don’t know if they will partner on it,” that person said, adding that each is “interested.”
Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post. He has been mentioned as a potential owner of other NFL franchises, including the Seattle Seahawks.
Amazon currently carries the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” package.
The news of Bezos’s interest was first reported by People.
The Commanders said Wednesday that owner Daniel Snyder will consider selling all or part of the franchise he purchased in 1999.