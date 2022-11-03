Former team psychologist sues Spurs for ignoring Josh Primo complaints

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A psychologist formerly employed by the San Antonio Spurs filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the organization had ignored her repeated complaints about Josh Primo, whom she said had exposed himself to her on nine occasions during their one-on-one sessions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hillary Cauthen, an Austin-based sports psychologist, said that she first reported to the Spurs in January that Primo had exposed himself to her during an individual session. The lawsuit states that she met with Spurs General Manager Brian Wright in March and with a Spurs legal representative in May to discuss the matter, but “nothing was done” and Primo remained an active member of the team.

“My passion is to help others learn how to thrive in their world and to help organizations develop a culture of care,” Cauthen said Thursday at a news conference. “The organization I worked for has failed me.”

The 19-year-old Primo, who was San Antonio’s 2021 first-round pick, was abruptly released by the Spurs last Friday, less than three weeks after the organization picked up his $4.3 million option for the 2023-24 season.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO RC Buford said in a statement announcing the release. “The Spurs organization, including front-office executives, coaching staff and players, will have no additional comments to share at this time.”

Cauthen is being represented by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented nearly two dozen women who brought sexual misconduct lawsuits against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson. In her lawsuit, Cauthen alleges that Primo exposed himself to other people on at least two occasions.

“I’m disheartened to be standing here sharing my story, but I’m also very humbled and honored to have a place to share words that others may have not been able to,” Cauthen said. “I’m a clinical sports psychologist, I’m a mother of four wonderful daughters, I’m a woman and I am a victim. I am many things, but I’m not alone in the fight to do the right thing. The right thing is saying, ‘No, this is not okay.’ To hold people accountable. To make systematic change and protect those who suffer in silence.”

Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs, II, said in a statement Thursday that Cauthen’s lawsuit was “an act of betrayal against her young client” and that her claims are “either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy.”

“Josh Primo never intentionally exposed himself to her or anyone else and was not even aware that his private parts were visible outside of his workout shorts,” Briggs said. “What makes the allegations even less credible is that Dr. Cauthen never informed her patient of the purported exposure. … Josh Primo is at the beginning of a promising career and has been devastated by these false allegations and release by the Spurs.”

Primo, a guard who was the youngest player in the 2021 NBA draft after spending one season at Alabama, averaged 7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in four appearances this season. Entering the season, Primo was viewed as a key piece in the Spurs’ rebuilding effort. After clearing waivers following his release, Primo is an unrestricted free agent.

In a statement to ESPN made last Friday, before the nature of the allegations became public, Primo said that he was “seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered,” and that he would “take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.”

