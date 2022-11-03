Kansas, Louisville face penalties in fallout from 2017 federal investigation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two of the nation’s top men’s college basketball programs this week received penalties stemming from the fallout of a 2017 FBI investigation into corruption in the sport. Kansas on Wednesday announced its self-imposed punishment, which includes the suspension of Coach Bill Self and an assistant. Louisville on Thursday received a fine and two years of probation from an independent panel.

“We believe the actions we are announcing today move us closer to resolving this matter,” Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement Wednesday. “We look forward to commenting further when this process is fully resolved. Until then, I want to reiterate our unwavering support of Coach Self and our Men’s Basketball program.”

Self, who led Kansas to the second national title of his 19-year tenure in April, was suspended for the first four games of this season, as was assistant Kurtis Townsend. Additionally, the school will subject itself to several recruiting restrictions, including a reduction in recruiting visits this year and next, and the reduction of three total scholarships over the next three years.

The self-imposed penalties come after the NCAA named Self and Townsend in its notice of allegations accusing the school of five violations in connection to its relationship with Adidas, which was at the center of the initial federal investigation into bribery schemes within college basketball.

Kansas turned its case over to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP), which was created in 2019 as an alternative to the NCAA’s infractions process.

In its statement, the school said it informed the independent panel about its self-imposed penalties, which it said also included banning Self and Townsend from off-campus recruiting activities from April through July of this year. During their suspensions, both coaches will miss the team’s Nov. 7 opener against Omaha, additional home games against North Dakota State and Southern Utah and a Nov. 15 game against Duke as part of the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

“We are hopeful these difficult self-imposed sanctions will assist in bringing the case to a conclusion,” Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “Until then, we will continue to focus on supporting our outstanding Men’s Basketball student-athletes and coaches. Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach during the first four games.”

On Thursday, the IARP placed Louisville on two years of probation, fined the program $5,000 and issued several recruiting restrictions for violations that occurred under former coach Rick Pitino in relation to the 2017 federal investigation, as well as subsequent violations under Pitino’s successor, Chris Mack.

While Louisville coaches are not named in the IARP report, the report outlines the accusations that led to the penalties.

Those include recruiting violations committed by former Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson, whom the NCAA accused of helping influence Brian Bowen II’s recruitment to the school in 2017. Bowen was a former top recruit, and his father testified in federal court that Johnson arranged for a $1,300 payment to lure Bowen to Louisville (Bowen briefly attended the school before transferring to South Carolina and entering the NBA draft). Per the IARP report, Pitino, who was fired in 2017 and now coaches Iona’s men’s team, failed “to promote an atmosphere of compliance” but was not punished. Johnson was given a two-year show-cause penalty.

After that case was referred to the IARP, the IARP learned of recruiting violations under Mack, whose former assistant Dino Gaudio last year threatened to expose alleged NCAA violations by the program following his dismissal from the team after it failed to make the NCAA tournament. Gaudio, a former head coach at Wake Forest, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted extortion and received a fine and probation. Louisville self-reported violations related to staffers participating in on-court activities and the creation of personalized recruiting videos. Mack, who in January parted ways with Louisville, was not punished.

“With the IARP decision announced today, the five-year process involving the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball program has now come to an end,” the school said in a statement. “…For our University, the Louisville community, our men’s basketball program and our passionate fans, today marks the beginning of a new chapter and we are only looking forward.”

