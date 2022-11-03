Miles Bridges gets probation in domestic violence plea deal

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges was given a sentence of three years probation Thursday after pleading no contest to one felony count related to domestic violence. The sentence was part of a plea deal agreed upon by the four-year NBA veteran and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, after Bridges pleaded not guilty in July to three felony counts, including two related to child abuse. Those two counts, which stemmed from an accusation that Bridges physically abused the mother of their two children in front of them, were dropped as part of an arrangement settled Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

By pleading no contest, Bridges formally accepted the conviction without admitting guilt. He avoided a jail term while also signing off on the following conditions, per the district attorney’s office:

Advertisement

52 weeks of domestic violence counseling

52 weeks of parenting classes

100 hours of community service

A 10-year criminal protective order for the woman involved

Weekly narcotics and marijuana use testing

Payments of restitution, for which a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13

Bridges and the woman will share custody of the children, according to ESPN.

“We believe this resolution was the best avenue to hold Mr. Bridges accountable for his conduct,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “We also understand through the victim’s representatives that the victim wanted an expedited resolution of the case. The victim and her representatives were consulted about the proposed resolution and agreed with the outcome of the case. The District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Victim Services remains ready to aid the victims in this case.”

In June, the Hornets gave a qualifying offer to Bridges, a 20-point scorer last season who was in line for a massive payday before being arrested. That allows the team to potentially match any offer another team might make to the 24-year-old forward. If he signs with a team, Bridges could face a suspension by the NBA under its domestic violence policy.

GiftOutline Gift Article