Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to say he has no antisemitic beliefs

The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday that Kyrie Irving has been suspended for at least five games without pay because he is “currently unfit to be associated” with the organization following his repeated refusals to apologize for a social media post about an antisemitic film and book. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Irving, who agreed Wednesday to pay $500,000 to support anti-hate with the Anti-Defamation League, said that he “took responsibility” for the post but refused to apologize when he met reporters Thursday.

“Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate,” the Nets said in a statement. “We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”

To return to the court, the Nets said that Irving must satisfy a “series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

Irving will miss Brooklyn’s visit to the Washington Wizards on Friday and be sidelined until at least Nov. 12. The earliest he could return is a Nov. 13 game against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The Nets said that Irving’s refusal to “disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity” was “deeply disturbing” and constituted “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Earlier Thursday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that he was “disappointed” that Irving had not issued an “unqualified apology” or “denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film.”

