The New York City Marathon returns in full force Sunday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with a field of 50,000 participants expected to run through the city’s five boroughs over the 26.2-mile course that begins on Staten Island.

The 2022 marathon is the 51st edition of the race and the last of the six that annually comprise the World Marathon Majors. The 2020 race was canceled because of the pandemic, and last year’s field was capped at 33,000 because of it.