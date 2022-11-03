A five-minute guide to NFL Week 9

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Of all the unlikely things that can happen over the course of an NFL season, the rise of Geno Smith from castoff and journeyman has to rank high on the list. The 32-year-old quarterback was Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll’s choice to replace Russell Wilson as Seattle’s starting signal caller, and in the latest example of how well it’s working, Smith became the first quarterback in over 20 years to beat two of his former teams (the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants) in back-to-back games.

When Smith joined the Seahawks in 2020, he was catching on with his fourth team in four seasons and had made all of two starts since 2014, which didn’t seem to suggest that he’d be able to lead Seattle to the top of the NFC West, rank first among all quarterbacks with a 72.7 percent completion rate or rank third in passer rating (107.2) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (13-3).

But that’s where things stand for now, with the Seahawks sitting at 5-3 heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. Here is a quick look at that matchup and the rest of the Week 9 schedule.

All times Eastern

Byes: Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, 49ers, Giants, Steelers

Thursday

Eagles (7-0) at Texans (1-5-1), 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime: It’s a short week and heaven knows anything can happen in the NFL, but Philadelphia’s chances of staying undefeated are enhanced by the fact that it doesn’t face an opponent with a winning record at the moment until Dec. 4 against Tennessee. The Eagles and Texans face some tough competition from Game 5 of the World Series, which also matches Philadelphia and Houston. This is only the seventh time World Series and NFL games involving the same metropolitan areas are taking place on the same day, according to Elias.

Sunday

Chargers (4-3) at Falcons (4-4), 1 p.m.: Thanks to its nutty overtime victory over Carolina on Sunday, Atlanta sits atop the NFC South. It’s a precarious perch, though, with Tampa Bay, despite its struggles and Tom Brady’s funk, and New Orleans only one game back.

Dolphins (5-3) at Bears (3-5), 1 p.m.: When Tua Tagovailoa starts and plays at least three quarters, the Dolphins are 5-0. Can he overcome a defense that gave up 40 points to the Jets and 393 yards to the Lions? (The addition of star pass rusher Bradley Chubb at Tuesday’s trade deadline should help those numbers.) Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has over half a season left to break Calvin Johnson’s 10-year-old NFL single-season record for the most games with 10 receptions and 160 receiving yards. They’re tied with four at the moment.

Tyreek Hill (961) and Jaylen Waddle (727) have combined for the most yards ever by a WR duo through the first 8 games of a season in the Super Bowl era. pic.twitter.com/TiLvBYPpAl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 31, 2022

Panthers (2-6) at Bengals (4-4), 1 p.m.: There is zero margin for error in a season filled with middling teams. Just ask Carolina wideout D.J. Moore, who took off his helmet to celebrate his touchdown catch against the Falcons and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. That led to a missed extra point attempt, a missed field goal in overtime and a loss that dropped the Panthers into the NFC South cellar rather than a win that would have created a four-way tie for the division lead.

PJ Walker's Hail Mary TD pass to D.J. Moore traveled 67.6 yards in the air, the longest completion by air distance in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).



🔹 Completion Probability: 11.5%#CARvsATL | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/FaXEOxkLhQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 30, 2022

Packers (3-5) at Lions (1-6), 1 p.m.: “I feel like if we can just get one [win], then the whole momentum changes,” Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Sunday night after his team lost its fourth game in a row. The game in Detroit might present an excellent opportunity unless the Lions suddenly revert to the form they showed when they had the league’s top scoring offense over the first month of the season.

Raiders (2-5) at Jaguars (2-6), 1 p.m.: With Jacksonville’s latest loss Sunday in London, Trevor Lawrence now has a 5-20 record that is the worst through 25 starts among quarterbacks taken first overall in the NFL draft in the common draft era (since 1967). Things haven’t been any better this year for Las Vegas’s Derek Carr, who hasn’t reestablished a rapport with his former Fresno State teammate Davante Adams and whose 86.8 passer rating is his worst since 2017.

Colts (3-4-1) at Patriots (4-4), 1 p.m.: At least Sam Ehlinger, whose passes gained 8.7 yards per attempt against Washington on Sunday in his first career start, managed to avoid the killer interceptions that doomed Matt Ryan, who was benched before that game. Mac Jones looked okay for New England, which continues to own the Jets. He was sacked six times but passed for 194 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Bills (6-1) at Jets (5-3), 1 p.m.: With victories over the teams of Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers so far this season, Buffalo sure looks like a Super Bowl favorite.

Crazy but true...



Since Week 2, the Giants & Jets have had the SAME result in each of their last 7 games including wins/losses and covering:



Wk 2 - W✅

Wk 3 - L ❌

Wk 4 - W✅

Wk 5 - W✅

Wk 6 - W✅

Wk 7 - W✅

Wk 8 - L ❌ pic.twitter.com/5Ahxbluhpv — SportsLine (@SportsLine) October 30, 2022

Vikings (6-1) at Commanders (4-4), 1 p.m.: It probably isn’t personal anymore for Kirk Cousins, who returns to FedEx Field riding a streak in which Minnesota has won five games by one score. The Vikings enter a tough stretch against a Washington team that has won three in a row, followed by games against the Bills and Cowboys. After Minnesota, Washington faces the Eagles in Philadelphia in a Monday night game. Entering their game Sunday against Indianapolis, the Commanders had been 1-128 since 2000 when trailing by multiple scores in the final five minutes of a game.

Seahawks (5-3) at Cardinals (3-5), 4:05 p.m.: Seattle needs to focus on a defense that is 29th in the league in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed. Arizona has only one road game over the next month-plus, but the Cardinals are 4-8 at home since the beginning of the 2021 season. Seattle won these teams’ Oct. 16 matchup, 19-9.

Rams (3-4) at Buccaneers (3-5), 4:25 p.m.: Maybe Tampa Bay will put together a December winning streak, the way it did in 2020 when it went on to win the Super Bowl. But that team, in addition to winning four in a row in December and all four in January/February, also had a three-game winning streak in October. Tom Brady is winless against Los Angeles with Tampa.

Titans (5-2) at Chiefs (5-2), 8:20 p.m., NBC: Tennessee is on a roll after an 0-2 start, but after Kansas City the Titans have a character-revealing go of it against Cincinnati, Philadelphia and Dallas. Tennessee is 5-1 against the Chiefs since 2014, including 2-1 with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback for Kansas City.

Monday

Ravens (5-3) at Saints (3-5), 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2: None of Baltimore’s remaining opponents are over .500 at the moment (with the Bengals at 4-4), and the Ravens just improved their defense with the addition of former Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. Still, New Orleans can be pesky — just ask the Raiders.

