Astros hold off Phillies in Game 5, move a win from World Series title

PHILADELPHIA — If the groundball Kyle Schwarber hit up the first base line at 99 mph had escaped Trey Mancini, the Philadelphia Phillies might be one win from a World Series title instead of one loss from going home. And if Chas McCormick hadn’t made a leaping catch at the wall to rob J.T. Realmuto of extra bases in the ninth, it would have made more sense to the packed house of 45,000-plus standing at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night than what actually happened in the Houston Astros’ 3-2 win in Game 5 of the World Series.

These Phillies have trained this crowd to expect drama and heroics from their team. All October and into November, their beloved Phillies always took the one swing they needed, always got the one break that broke open the doors to a comeback. The magic always arrived. The revelry came with it.

But with each passing inning Thursday, that swing proved elusive. Schwarber’s shot up the line came with the tying and go-ahead runs on in the eighth. And the heart of the Phillies order took their shots against Ryan Pressly in the ninth. Rhys Hoskins struck out. McCormick robbed Realmuto. Then, with Bryce Harper on first after being hit by a pitch, Nick Castellanos grounded out to short. The big swing never came.

The Astros’ win left them with a 3-2 lead as the best-of-seven series moves to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday. Game 7, if necessary, will be Sunday.

Regardless, the Phillies’ magical home postseason run is over, and it ended with two straight losses after eight heart-stopping wins.

If Game 5 had been anywhere else, the matchup would have favored Houston. The Astros started Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander, one of the all-time greats even if his World Series history is checkered. He was matched with Noah Syndergaard, a right-hander who had not pitched much in the past month wasn’t expected to last more than a few innings.

Syndergaard has started in the World Series before — just once, when his New York Mets played the Kansas City Royals in 2015. He won that start. He was also 22 years old then, with triple-digit fastball and a low-90s slider, just blowing hitters away. Tommy John surgery in March of 2020 has made those days a distant memory. His fastball sits in the mid-90s now, and he relies on a curveball far more than he once did.

José Altuve hit Syndergaard’s second pitch of the game off the wall in right center, narrowly missing a leadoff homer. He ended up on third because Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh struggled to corral the ball off the wall. And with no one out and a man on third in the first, the Phillies decided to bring the infield in, seemingly suggesting they did not expect to score many runs against Verlander. Rookie Jeremy Pena hit a weak groundball up the middle, one that may have been fielded had a shortstop or second baseman been playing back, and the Astros had an immediate lead.

Verlander has made eight career World Series starts. He hasn’t won one. But he was encountering a Phillies team that was just no-hit Wednesday night, that hadn’t had a hit in 11 consecutive innings. A five-run lead hadn’t been enough for Verlander in Game 1, so one run did not exactly seem decisive, though the Phillies seemed to play as if it would be.

Unfortunately for Verlander, the Phillies were remarkably unmoved by the experience of becoming the second team ever to be no-hit in the World Series. Schwarber was eating something that looked like ice cream out of a paper bowl when reporters found him and asked him what it felt like to be just the second team ever to be no-hit in a World Series. He said he “didn’t really give a [you-know-what]” about the whole thing and he seemed entirely believable.

Two pitches in, graced with the powder blue and maroon uniforms they treasure here, Schwarber hit a high fastball over the right field wall to give the Phillies their first hit and run since Tuesday. More important, it tied the game.

Neither team scored again until the fourth when playoff sensation Peña waited on a two-strike curveball and hit it out to left. Phillies Manager Robby Thomson pulled Syndergaard after that, which wasn’t as much a comment on performance as the fact that he simply isn’t built up to pitch deep into games right now. The Phillies bullpen was going to need 18 outs to give their team a chance.

The Astros bullpen started warming in the fourth inning, but Verlander didn’t need them then. The bullpen was up in the fifth when Harper, to whom Verlander had exclusively thrown fastballs and walked twice in two at-bats, finally turned on one for a double into the corner.

And the bullpen was still up when he threw four straight two-strike pitches to Nick Castellanos, as Castellanos fouled them off, then eventually hit a weak flyball to right field to end the inning. Verlander left the game with a lead, having pitched long enough to qualify for a win. He needed the Astros’ stingy bullpen to get 12 outs without incident to get his first World Series victory.

But innings without incident have been infrequent for opposing pitching staffs facing the Phillies this postseason. And the first batter Hector Neris faced reached. Two outs and a pitching change later, Bryan Abreu hit the first batter he faced to put another man on. But Abreu, an emerging force on a pitching staff that has plenty established ones, retired Schwarber. Abreu held lefties to a .189 batting average against and a .494 OPS during the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Astros struggled to add. They put two men on in the sixth and couldn’t score one. Yuli Gurriel doubled to lead off the top of the seventh, moved to third with no one out. The Phillies caught him trying to score on a groundball to short. They finally added a run in the eighth when Yordan Alvarez chopped a bouncer to first with Altuve on third. So as the Phillies batted in the eighth, they trailed by two — more than one, sure, but nothing this team had not overcome before.

But few teams have overcome late leads against this bullpen. After Neris and Abreu came Rafael Montero in the eighth. He walked Castellanos, then walked Bryson Stott, and suddenly it was time, the moment for which they had remained on their feet all night. Jean Segura singled. The tying run was at third base. Astros’ stalwart Ryan Pressly struck out Brandon Marsh.

Up came Schwarber, who lined a shot to first where Mancini had just relieved injured Yuli Gurriel. Mancini has not hit this postseason. He has, in the aggregate, struggled since being traded to the Astros at the deadline. But when the magic was on the move, when destiny seemed to be willing the Phillies forward once again, Mancini, who hadn’t played a defensive inning in a month, smothered it.

And when Realmuto sent a line drive to the wall in right center, McCormick tracked it, leaped, and pulled a comeback out of the air. Maybe, just maybe, destiny changed its mind.

