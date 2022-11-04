Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — Justin Verlander still had the ball, and Dusty Baker still had one of baseball’s best bullpens, which he kept cooped up behind the outfield fence at Citizens Bank Park. In the contemporary postseason, this just isn’t something you see much. What in the name of Kevin Cash is going on here?

It was only the fifth inning of Game 5 of the World Series. Verlander once thought of the fifth inning as about the middle of a normal outing. But when Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies doubled into the corner on Verlander’s 84th pitch, this was a critical juncture. Verlander was already navigating the pop-off-at-any-moment Phillies’ lineup for a third time — kryptonite for modern pitchers, enough to make front-office architects snap their slide rulers in half.

“I was considering after the Bryce double,” Verlander said afterward, “whether Dusty was gonna leave me in there or not. I wasn’t sure.”

Verlander had given up a home run on his second pitch of the game and walked four — more than he had walked in any of his 31 regular and postseason starts to date. The (in)famous stat about the 39-year-old former Cy Young and MVP was that he had never won a World Series start in eight tries. He held it together on Thursday night, with his Houston Astros leading 2-1, but the holding together part was with gum and glue.

Because you know the result, we’ll get it out of the way: The Astros beat the Phillies, 3-2, and now have two shots at home over the weekend to win their second World Series title — and Baker’s first. If that happens, will Baker’s decision on Verlander — pull him or trust him? — be pondered in history? Probably not. But it resonated on Thursday.

Increasingly, managing in the postseason calls for urgency, and if you don’t believe that, here’s an army of Ivy League-educated number crunchers to teach you why. Yet in the hours before Thursday’s game, Baker telegraphed what he would do if such a moment presented itself.

“Everybody’s wondering, is he on a short leash?” Baker said. “I mean, no. He doesn’t have a leash at all. I mean, he’s Justin Verlander. Nobody can get out of trouble better than him.”

Part of being Verlander — part of being a starting pitcher — is that it gets harder to retire hitters when they see you a third time. Verlander is coming off a season that will likely result in his third Cy Young Award, so the first time he faced lineups he held them to a paltry .451 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. By the third time through, that number crept up to .601. He’s still Justin Verlander, just a less effective version. That’s a plain truth about starting pitchers.

So with two outs in a one-run game, with Harper on second, Baker remained in the dugout. Verlander remained on the mound. Nick Castellanos, who drove in the first run off Verlander in the Phillies’ five-run comeback against him in Game 1, stepped to the plate. The bullpen door stayed closed. For Baker, this was not an inflection point. It was allowing a capable worker to perform his job.

“To me, that was his game,” Baker said. “Like I’ve said many times, he’s our ace, and it’s hard to pull your ace, because that’s why he’s the ace. Who can you bring in?”

A day earlier, Baker had pondered a question about how to balance the urgency of managing in the postseason with allowing the game to play out as it should. It’s an important one for him, because his postseasons are nothing if not star-crossed. He stuck with Verlander in Game 1, and the Astros coughed up a five-run lead. He stuck with Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3, and McCullers gave up homers to the first two men he faced for the third time. The baseball ledger in the sky owes Baker some postseason breaks, but mortals down here know he has plenty of self-inflicted wounds.

“There is more urgency,” Baker said. “But at the same time, there’s a difference between urgency and panic. There’s a fine line between ’em.”

How to tell if Baker panics? Does he chomp on that ever-present toothpick any harder?

Who knows? What resulted was the kind of drama that should be injected into October (and November) more often: a tiring ace, a capable hitter, a one-run game, and a manager sitting on his hands. Baker’s non-decision was easy to second-guess in the moment — not in 1982 or 1992, but in 2022. .

Before we get to how this played out, remember when Cash, the manager of the crunch-every-number Tampa Bay Rays, pulled Blake Snell with one out in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the 2020 World Series? A refresher: Snell held a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed a one-out single to Austin Barnes. Up next: the top of the order, three dangerous hitters in Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Justin Turner. Snell’s evening against them, to that point: six at-bats, six strikeouts.

Cash came out of the dugout. Snell went to it.

Related: The Dodgers won Game 6.

“They’re not easy decisions,” Cash said afterward. “ … I didn’t want Mookie or Seager seeing Blake a third time.”

This is not a screed against analytics. It isn’t. They’re a combination of fascinating and essential, and they absolutely help individual baseball teams win more baseball games. Empirically, there’s no way to dispute that.

They’re also strangling the sport. One of the most appealing aspects of a baseball game — be it in April or August or the first week of November — is a starting pitcher navigating a lineup inning after inning. Yet because the numbers say starters should face fewer hitters than they once did, they do. Over time, the key question “Who’s pitching?” affects a smaller part of each game.

This is also not a defense of Baker’s strategy to allow Verlander to face Castellanos. In the moment, I thought he should have pulled him. I can say with confidence that a high percentage of front-office members on couches across the country thought the same thing.

Dusty Baker isn’t in a front office. He’s in the dugout. Thank goodness for that.

With some drama built, it’s worth asking: How could it be created more frequently? Could there be a rule that a starting pitcher who has given up two or fewer runs and whose team leads the game has to — I don’t know — face X batters for a third time? Or complete five innings? These are things to chew on in offseasons to come.

But here was Verlander, trusted by his manager, left to dig deep. How fun.

“I was thankful for the opportunity,” Verlander said.

He fell behind Castellanos 2-0. He evened the count with a pair of sliders. And then, the battle was on. Castellanos fouled off, in order, a 98-mph fastball, a slider and a change-up before taking a curveball for a ball to bring the count full. “Just doing anything I could to just stay relaxed and get the job done,” Castellanos said. Verlander came with another curve. Castellanos responded with another foul.

This is baseball. This is the World Series. This is what it’s about. Veteran starter. Capable hitter. Strap it on.

“You’re really just … as a pitcher, trying to read swings, see reactions, see what he’s seeing well, see what he’s not seeing well,” Verlander said, “maybe where I can expand [the strike zone], where I can expose a weakness, whether he’s making an adjustment mid-at-bat.

“A lot. A lot’s going on.”

On the 10th pitch of the at-bat, Verlander threw a slider.

“I just missed it,” Castellanos said. He lofted it to left. “This is a game of what? Centimeters or whatever? If I’m on top of that ball a little bit more, we’re in a different situation for the rest of the game.”

The Astros aren’t on the brink of a championship because Dusty Baker stuck with Justin Verlander in the fifth, or because Verlander finally has a World Series “W” to his credit. But there’s something to learn about why that moment was fun, and work to see if that feeling can be injected into the game — from April to autumn — more regularly. An old-school manager stuck with his old-school strategy, and it provided what might be one of the signature moments of this World Series.

