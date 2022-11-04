Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While the Atlanta Falcons are only 4-4, they are already on the verge of topping oddsmakers’ preseason win totals and, more importantly, are alone in first place in the NFC South. The Falcons have clawed back to .500 from losing records three times with help from impressive wins against the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, and their most recent victory came in a somewhat bizarre nail-biter in overtime Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers.

All of this could be a lot for a young team to handle, but Atlanta Coach Arthur Smith has found a highly effective way of keeping it grounded: by keeping the ball on the ground as much as possible.

When the Falcons are ahead, they run. When they’re behind, they run.

Even when trailing by three touchdowns early in a road game — as was the case in a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — they run. Down 21-0 in the third quarter at Tampa Bay in Week 5, the Falcons called 18 more rushing plays, including on every play of one of their two subsequent touchdown drives, and they could have been in position to win if not for a controversial roughing-the-passer call that allowed Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to hold on.

“It’s very different, because most teams look to throw the ball, but the Falcons, they established their identity as they’re a run team,” Buccaneers safety Jamel Dean told the Athletic after that game. “They’re going to stick to their game plan. It’s different, and they’ll catch you off guard if you’re not aware.”

The Cleveland Browns, who also feature a run-focused attack, may not have been ready for what hit them in a Week 4 loss at Atlanta. The Falcons answered the Browns’ 177 rushing yards with 202 of their own, and at one point Atlanta handed the ball off 14 straight times over two drives that netted 10 second-half points.

“We’re not creeping up on anybody. People know we want to run the football,” Smith told reporters following that 23-20 win. “When you can run the ball when they know you’re going to run it, that speaks volumes about your guys.”

Only the Chicago Bears are averaging fewer pass attempts per game and a greater run-to-pass ratio than Atlanta. The result hasn’t always been pretty for the Falcons, but Smith’s dedication to the ground game has helped take advantage of quarterback Marcus Mariota’s skill set and given his squad a strong identity in a division where other teams have been searching for consistency.

These Falcons know exactly who they are. Atlanta is giving up the fourth-most points per game (25.6) in the NFL and is dead last in defending the pass, allowing an average of 306.9 yards per game through the air.

That has made it critical for the Falcons to be able to stay out of shootouts and limit opponents’ possessions. Averaging the third-fewest plays per game, Smith’s squad appears convinced that a slow-and-steady approach is its best hope of winning the race.

Asked after the loss to the Bengals, in which Mariota threw just 13 passes, whether it was “tempting” to get away from the run after falling behind by so many points, Smith replied: “Yeah, it was, and that’s what you’re always trying to balance, because there’s some things we could do a better job of, and we’ll continue to evolve. … If you try to get it all back at once, there can be some severe unintended consequences. You don’t want to put your defense right back out there [after] a quick three-and-out.”

In his second season with the Falcons after two years as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator, Smith has overseen a dramatic reshaping of Atlanta’s offense. Every year from 2018 through 2021, the Falcons ranked between 27th and 31st in rushing yards per game. This season they rank fifth. Passing attempts plummeted from at least 38.6 from 2018 through 2020 to 33.7 last year — the final season in Atlanta for longtime quarterback Matt Ryan — and this year’s mark is just 22.3.

That might have been expected given that Smith oversaw a notably run-heavy attack with the Titans. But in Tennessee he had arguably the league’s best back in Derrick Henry, whereas the offensive talent in Atlanta is more on the pass-catching side.

After using the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft on tight end Kyle Pitts, who went on to become just the second rookie at his position in NFL history to exceed 1,000 receiving yards, the Falcons used the eighth pick this year on wide receiver Drake London. He has also looked like a very promising young player, yet both Pitts and London play complementary roles to a running back group not exactly packed with marquee names.

Journeyman Damien Williams was set to be a co-leader of a committee with Cordarrelle Patterson, but Williams has been sidelined since suffering a rib injury in Week 1. Patterson, a 31-year-old former special teams ace whom Smith helped become a standout running back last year, suffered a knee injury in Week 4 and just returned to practice this week. In their absence, and in addition to Mariota’s contributions, the rushing attack has been mostly composed of Tyler Allgeier, a fifth-round rookie, and Caleb Huntley, a 2021 undrafted free agent who spent all of last season on the practice squad.

As a result, the Falcons don’t have anyone in the NFL’s top 32 in rushing yards heading into Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Patterson (340 yards), Allgeier (324), Mariota (280) and Huntley (265) are all ranked between 33 and 47, however, and return specialist Avery Williams has chipped in with 10 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown.

By comparison, the Falcons’ top pass-catcher, London, has just 346 yards on 30 receptions. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is next at 312 on 20 catches, then Pitts at 258 on 21 catches. No one is complaining, at least not publicly.

“We talk about our brand of football, and that’s physical football,” London told the Athletic after the loss to the Bucs, in which he caught four passes for 35 yards. “No matter who is back there, we’re going to try to run it down their throat.”

Saying that he and his fellow backs “can’t do what we do without the guys blocking for us,” Allgeier has praised the less visible contributions of “the receivers working farther down the field,” as well as of his offensive line.

The line grades out fifth in run blocking by Pro Football Focus, which has guard Chris Lindstrom eighth among all linemen in that category and tackle Kaleb McGary 24th. Patterson, Huntley and Allgeier are all among the top 32 running backs in the league in yards before contact, a statistic generally considered reflective of line play.

“We establish our goals during the week, and moving the ball on the ground is always one of them,” left tackle Jake Matthews, the No. 6 pick in the 2014 draft who has spent his entire career with Atlanta, told reporters last month. “Running the ball in the NFL is really hard. If one guy’s off, the whole thing’s off. It takes a lot of preparation and focus and a willingness to do the not-so-flashy hard work. The good thing about it is that it can wear a defense down.

“You want to bring it to them,” he continued. “You want to be the aggressor.”

