Keira D’Amato’s ‘pretty darn awesome’ 2022 will end with NYC Marathon

Keira D’Amato’s first New York City Marathon on Sunday will cap a spectacular year of running, one in which she rose to the top ranks of American women and turned professional with one of the sport’s more unusual backstories. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I’m extremely happy with it,” D’Amato said of a year that began when she grabbed headlines for claiming the American women’s record in the Houston Marathon in January. She was well known in the running community but became a national story for setting the record after a decade off from running because of injury, along with the happier arrival of marriage and two children.

“I’m a 38-year-old mom, and I just had the best running year of my life. You know, most pros race a handful of times, maybe five [a year],” she said. “I think if I make it to the starting line healthy in New York, this will be my 14th time racing this year, and for a 38-year-old mom, that’s pretty darn awesome.”

D’Amato ascended to the ranks of awesome by winning in Houston in 2 hours 19 minutes 12 seconds, toppling a U.S. record that had stood since 2006. A realtor in Richmond, she is also now a professional runner sponsored by Nike.

“I think I’ve raced double [the number of races] of any of my competitors,” she said. “I’ve won some really iconic races, I’ve set course records and I feel like overall, my body of work, this has been my best year ever. But it’s really exciting for me because I see a lot of room for improvement, and I think 2023 can be even better.”

After setting the record in Houston, D’Amato won the Boston Athletic Association 10K in June; finished eighth in the World Athletics Championships marathon in Eugene, Ore., in July; broke a 24-year-old course record to win the USA Track & Field 20K Championships in New Haven, Conn., in September; and finished sixth as the top American (with a time of 2:21:48) in the Berlin Marathon later that month.

D’Amato attended high school in Northern Virginia and was a four-time all-American at American University. She joined DC Elite, a professional running team led by Scott Raczko, who coached Alan Webb when he set the men’s U.S. record in the mile in 2007. But her left foot derailed her career. Two bones were not connected in the proper way and she needed surgery that her insurance didn’t cover, so she went to work for the mortgage company Freddie Mac and eventually became a Realtor.

For eight years, her focus was elsewhere, until, in 2009, she had foot surgery. She tried a marathon in 2013 but told The Washington Post this summer that a “perfect storm of everything that could go wrong in a marathon” led her to think that 26.2 miles wasn’t for her.

She and her husband, Tony, welcomed son Thomas in 2014 and daughter Quin two years later. Things changed in 2016 when she signed up her husband, also a runner, for the Shamrock Marathon in Virginia Beach then decided she had to run it, too. She began training, and the races kept following, and her times kept falling, fueling goals that have come fast and furious: Compete with the world’s best at marquee marathons, represent the United States on a global stage, qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. As one of two American women with sub-2:20 times, reclaiming that American record would be nice, too.

“I’ll be honest — is it fun being the American record holder?” she said. “Hell, yeah!”

D’Amato’s record stood until Oct. 10, when Emily Sisson lowered her mark by 43 seconds, winning the Chicago Marathon in 2:18:29 with D’Amato looking on. D’Amato joined running royalty and previous American marathon record holders Joan Benoit Samuelson and Deena Kastor in Chicago as a spectator. As much fun as it was to have the record, she didn’t mind seeing Sisson improve on her time. Besides, it gave her a new goal.

“It wasn’t about me that day, and I wasn’t going to let someone else having a good day make it be a bad day for me,” D’Amato said. “I wasn’t going to let any sort of negative emotion creep in because it wasn’t about me.

“It was always about chasing the goal. I hit the goal on my day. I went for it in Berlin and I did not hit that goal. And I knew if I didn’t push down my time, someone else would, you know?” she said. “I was really proud of her and just thinking that I played a role. Now it’s her journey, the journey of the American record and pushing it down to be even more competitive on the world stage. I feel really proud about that.”

Besides, “the tide raises all ships. Me moving that bar forward — Emily just moved it forward again,” she said. “I’m going to have to work even harder now. I want it back. I’m going to have to run a sub-2:18, which is my plan anyway. I think it’s a really healthy competition, and I think all American women are going to be better for it.”

D’Amato comes to the end of the year with “healthy” legs and “feeling fresher than ever” despite dealing with a minor bug. That, she said, is her “X Factor,” although she believes she has gotten it out of her system.

The weather forecast for the New York City Marathon calls for a warm day, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s in the morning and the low 70s by midafternoon. D’Amato is fine with whatever the weather gods come up with.

“Bring it, Mother Nature,” she said.

