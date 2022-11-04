Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia expresses interest in exploring Commanders bid

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mat Ishbia, a mortgage company executive who attempted to purchase the Denver Broncos, plans to consider a bid for the Washington Commanders, he said Friday. “The NFL is a great league and Washington is one of the elite franchises,” Ishbia said in a statement issued to The Washington Post through a spokesperson. “I am interested in exploring this opportunity further in the very near future.”

Ishbia is a former Michigan State basketball player who is the president and chief executive officer of Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage. Forbes estimates his net worth at $4.3 billion.

He was among the bidders for the Broncos before they were sold in June from the Pat Bowlen Trust to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton for $4.65 billion. NFL owners officially ratified Walton’s purchase in August.

The Commanders said Wednesday that owner Daniel Snyder has hired an investment bank to “consider potential transactions” related to the franchise. The Commanders did not specify whether Snyder and his wife, Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, are considering the sale of the entire franchise or a minority share.

“We are exploring all options,” a Commanders spokesperson said Wednesday.

The team said in its statement Wednesday that the Snyders have hired a division of Bank of America, BofA Securities.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is interested in potentially bidding on the team, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday. It is possible but not certain that a bid by Bezos for the team would include music mogul Jay-Z as a prospective investor, according to that person.

“I don’t know if they will partner on it,” that person said Thursday, adding that each is “interested.”

Bezos owns The Post. He has been mentioned as a potential owner of other NFL franchises, including the Seattle Seahawks. Amazon carries the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” package.

