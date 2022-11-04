No. 2 DeMatha knocks off No. 1 Good Counsel to get leg up in WCAC

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the second half’s first play from scrimmage Friday night, DeMatha running back Brendon Wyatt received a handoff and exploded through a gap in the middle of the line. Wyatt sprinted down the field and was yards away from scoring, then glanced back at Good Counsel’s defenders, whom Wyatt deserted in his tracks.

Fittingly, No. 2 DeMatha left No. 1 Good Counsel behind in the race for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s regular season title. With their 28-14 win at the Prince George’s County Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, the Stags secured the top seed for the WCAC playoffs.

“This is probably our best performance as a whole group,” DeMatha running back Tovani Mizell said. “We just got to build from it.”

Entering Friday, DeMatha (9-1, 4-0 WCAC Capital) and Good Counsel (8-2, 3-1), the WCAC’s most successful Maryland programs, had compiled similar résumés. Both had suffered their losses early in the season against national powerhouses. Good Counsel had defeated WCAC Capital division counterparts by an average of 26.7 points; DeMatha beat those same opponents by an average of one fewer point.

DeMatha players said they’d be difficult to beat once their offense began complementing their stalwart defense, which has allowed five touchdowns all year. DeMatha’s offensive players began communicating better entering WCAC play, Mizell said, and they scored 56 points against Bishop McNamara on Oct. 14.

The Stags continued to thrive offensively Friday. DeMatha quarterback Denzel Gardner threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cody Williams in the first quarter for the game’s opening score. DeMatha linebacker Brian Bates Jr. intercepted the Falcons midway through the second quarter, and Wyatt responded with a three-yard touchdown about three minutes later.

After Wyatt’s 80-yard score to open the second half, DeMatha’s defense held firm. Then with 7:35 remaining, Wyatt broke free again for a 63-yard touchdown.

“It feels amazing,” Wyatt said. “It was a dream. We lost last year, so we had to get it.”

Added Mizell, a Georgia commit: “We have the best backfield in the nation.”

Good Counsel and DeMatha have often stood in each other’s postseason paths. Last season DeMatha routed Good Counsel in its regular season finale before the Falcons beat the Stags, 17-15, in the WCAC semifinals the ensuing week. DeMatha coaches wrote last year’s score on a whiteboard in their locker room and reminded players of that defeat after Friday’s victory.

Still, DeMatha will be the favorite to add to its WCAC-best 24 titles and claim its first championship since 2016 entering next week’s semifinals. The Stags will face the loser of Saturday’s game between St. John’s and Gonzaga; Good Counsel will host that game’s winner.

“We definitely don’t let our foot off the gas,” Gardner said. “We just got to attack the game like it’s a new team we’ve never played before.”

