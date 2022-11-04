Tanardo Sharps guides his alma mater, Meade, to a postseason win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tanardo Sharps spent last football season rather content. He was the junior varsity coach at Crofton High, and he enjoyed his role at the newly opened Anne Arundel County school. In fact, he told the school’s varsity coach that there was only one job in the county he would ever consider leaving for: head coach at Meade.

At the time of that comment, the Mustangs were not exactly a powerhouse. The Fort Meade program went winless last year, losing games by an average of 40 points. But Sharps was a Meade alumnus, a 1998 graduate whose stellar career landed him in the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame. So when the job opened last winter, Sharps went after it and hoped he wasn’t leaving the comfort of Crofton for a football nightmare.

Nine months after that decision, Sharps and the Mustangs were living a dream Friday night on their home field as the program earned just its second postseason win since 2013 by defeating North County, 27-24, in the first round of the Maryland 4A East playoffs.

Advertisement

The Mustangs, suddenly far from the days of weekly blowouts, will face top-seeded Broadneck next week in the region semifinals.

For Sharps, this evolution started by focusing on the little things: getting players to come to workouts, getting them to register on time, getting them to practice hard. From there, he saw the players develop some confidence. Their first win came in their second game, and the team has earned four more since.

“You have to crawl before you walk, so early on it was all about appreciating the small victories along the way,” Sharps said. “Looking at this team now, it’s been amazing to watch these young men grow over the last few months. It’s been an honor, really.”

Starting a winning tradition was its own success, but Friday’s game against the Knights presented another test for Sharps’s young program. Last week, Meade (5-5) ended its regular season with a dramatic 35-28 loss to the Knights (3-7). But the bracket gave them a shot at immediate redemption, pitting the fourth-seeded Mustangs against the No. 5 Knights seven days later.

Advertisement

“It’s been a long two weeks,” senior wide receiver Kyree Scott said. “But [tonight] was the perfect way to get back. Last week we all felt beat and heartbroken. Last week felt like a must-win to us. But this was an even bigger one.”

The Mustangs started slow Friday and trailed by five points at halftime. But senior Jayden Womble scored the second of his two touchdowns late in the third quarter to give Meade a one-point lead.

Early in the fourth, the Mustangs faced a key fourth and long 22 yards from the end zone. Quarterback Jaquail Marks bought time with his feet and threw a high-arcing 50-50 ball to the corner of the end zone. There, Scott fought off two defenders and came down with the catch, giving his team a two-score lead and enough momentum to carry it to the final whistle.

“It’s a whole different culture this season,” Scott said. “We know we can win this year. Last year, people were out after three losses. This year, we have heart and we have confidence.”

GiftOutline Gift Article