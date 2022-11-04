Taulia Tagovailoa is back as Terps begin crucial finishing stretch

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The bye came at the perfect time for the Maryland football team. After beating Northwestern at home, the banged-up Terrapins used the week off to regroup, rehab and refocus as they embark on the most important stretch of November football in the recent history of the program.

"It was much needed. We were being held together by threads. Five or six starters didn't play in the Northwestern game," Coach Michael Locksley said. "That time off has given us the opportunity to get some of those guys back healthy."

This included redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was carted off after aggravating a sprained medial collateral ligament against Indiana. Three weeks later, Tagovailoa is returning to the field as the Terps look to seize the moment in November.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,001 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. His play under center has the Terps third in the Big Ten with 34.1 points per game. With daunting defenses remaining, Maryland (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) will look to its star signal-caller to continue to lead the team’s growth. Tagovailoa is excited to put his injury behind him and rejoin his teammates on Saturday in a pivotal matchup at Wisconsin.

“To miss [a game], it gets hard just because you always want to be out there for your team, and you want to contribute to the success of a team,” Tagovailoa said. “Not playing, it sucks, but I’m happy to see the team win. That’s the biggest thing. That’s what brought joy to me.”

In Tagovailoa’s absence, redshirt freshman transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and company held down the fort. Edwards rallied the Terps to a win at Indiana, and a late Roman Hemby touchdown run sealed the victory over Northwestern.

Maryland’s path to making a November statement will start Saturday in Madison, Wis., followed by games at No. 16 Penn State and at home against No. 2 Ohio State.

Rested and confident, the growing Terps are not shying away from the big stage.

“We get to rest our bodies this late in the season, now everybody’s good for the November stretch. You get remembered in November, especially the next couple of games we’re playing,” junior defensive back Beau Brade said. “Getting our bodies rest, right before this Wisconsin game, the game will be great.”

This challenging month begins on the road, against an elaborate Badgers defense. Since interim head coach Jim Leonhard took over on Oct. 2, the team has gone 2-1, with the lone loss coming on the road at Michigan State. Overall, the Badgers are 4-4, ranking sixth in the conference in scoring defense (21.9 points per game) and seventh in scoring offense (31.8 points per game).

Specifically, the Terps will have to be weary of an opportunistic Wisconsin defense. The Badgers rank second in the conference with 14 interceptions. While they’re tied for 10th in the Big Ten in sacks, they are often exotic in their defensive presentations. In front of a raucous crowd in Madison, the Terps offense will have to be precise with deciphering the Wisconsin defense and communicate effectively. Tied for fourth in the conference in sacks allowed, Maryland keeping a recently recovered Tagovailoa upright will be important.

“[Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator] puts them in great positions, and on top of that, they’re really good athletes. Really good players in the secondary; up front they generate sacks, too,” Tagovailoa said. “They run a lot of simulated pressures, which means they only rush four at the end of the day. Whether it’s blitzing linebackers and dropping the ends or blitzing safeties and stuff like that. They do a lot of different things that could probably get offenses and get quarterbacks.”

Despite the looming challenges, the Terps emerged from the bye week with an aura of belief surrounding the team. This season has already shown signs growth of throughout the program, but this final stretch could further amplify this progression. Maryland has a chance at its first eight-win season since 2010 and an outside shot at its first 10-win season since 2003. While Locksley continues to emphasize focusing on the short term, it’s clear he understands the magnitude of the last four games, especially with his quarterback back at the helm.

“We’re still about the walk, not talking about the destination. It’s about how we’re going to finish. We got tremendous opportunities,” Locksley said. “He’s been around, he’s been at practice. It’s not as if he was gone, but I do know we have our leader back.”

