What does Taylor Heinicke have to do get some respect around here? Not just affection as an underdog or an energized leader, but as a starting NFL quarterback. When — or will — the Washington Commanders grasp that the rest of their games this season should be about tailoring an offense to Taylor, to see whether he might be a good quarterback, not just a feel-good story?

We know Heinicke’s arm strength is average. He has moments of turnover insanity when moxie turns poxy.

But let me slap you awake — with facts. Nothing else will work since his “career backup” rep is now so strong.

What do Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston — all No. 1 overall draft picks — have in common?

None of them have as high a career winning percentage as a starter as Heinicke (9-8, .529).

Neither does (injured) Carson Wentz, a No. 2 overall pick, nor Justin Herbert and Daniel Jones, both No. 6 overall picks. Neither does Kirk Cousins (65-60-2), now a Viking, whom Heinicke will face at FedEx Field on Sunday.

Small data sample? Yes. But the things Heinicke has done in his small sample add up quickly. For example, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen played a combined 42 seasons. None of them ever had a season with four game-winning drives in the fourth quarter.

Heinicke did it last year in his only season as a consistent starter.

Then, on Sunday he had his fifth fourth-quarter game-winning drive — let’s call them GWD — in only his 18th career start.

Heinicke also has four fourth-quarter comebacks which, for most quarterbacks, are even rarer. Why? You can get a GWD “just” for leading a field goal drive in a game that’s tied in the fourth quarter or overtime. However, a 4QC must prevent a loss and also end with a win or tie.

Even by small-sample standards, Heinicke’s 4QC and GWD totals are nuts. I haven’t found anybody — ever, regardless of sample size — with such a high ratio of late-game dramatics. (But I’m still searching.) Those stats, as tracked by Pro Football Reference, go back so far that we know Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh, D.C.’s greatest player, needed 16 years to amass his 19 GWDs.

For reference, a great ratio in recent times is Peyton Manning’s 43 4QCs and 54 GWDs in 265 starts. In 214 starts, Rodgers has 19 4QCs and 28 GWDs. Yes, he often has his team in the lead. But what Heinicke is doing is rare, hard and special in a parity league built for close games.

Heinicke’s standing in traditional quarterback stats over the past two years — like his 87.1 quarterback rating — put him in the middle of the pack of starting QBs. His numbers do NOT say “backup.”

Yes, I remember how Heinicke was bum-rushed into 7-for-22 irrelevance in that 56-14 loss at Dallas last year. But I’m also aware that last year he won starts against Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, Derek Carr, Matt Ryan and Daniel Jones. This year, Rodgers.

So far, Heinicke’s always played with an offense that’s about a dozen cards shy of a full deck. In 2021, he was the team’s second-leading rusher — with 313 yards. He had only one receiver with 400 yards; Kansas City had five. With 29 missed games by Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic, Heinicke often had just two offensive weapons, and three virtual voids at the rest of the skill positions.

This season, after spending money and draft picks on the glaze-gazed Wentz, Washington left itself open to calamity if it had even normal O-line injuries. The Commanders’ line is so shredded now it might send Iron Man to the injured list. That’s irony in Snyder World, a purgatory we devoutly hope the team escapes soon. Now Heinicke has better weapons, but the Five Turnstiles are protecting him.

In the last two drives Sunday, covering 82 and 89 yards — in which he nailed 12 of 14 passes for 151 yards, plus ran four times for 15 yards — here’s what Heinicke had to do.

On fourth-and-one with 1 minute 40 seconds to play, Heinicke showed why he’s suited to late, close and scary. To avoid the rush, he moved up in the pocket, then retreated and reset, before finally abandoning the play and rolling out to his right for a 12-yard completion.

One play later, he shrugged under a rush, whack-a-mole style, then one-handed a chest push-pass to McKissic for four yards, avoiding a sack. The defender he deked hurt his knee and left the field on a cart.

Next play, he stepped backward out of a potential sack, looked right, rolled left, directed traffic to freeze defenders, then scrambled for nine yards to pick up a first down as he ran out of bounds to stop the clock.

Seconds later, still in the hurry-up spread offense that he loves, he stood in the pocket and threw a rope over the middle to Cam Sims for 21 yards. Then came the play you remember — the 33-yard bomb to Terry McLaurin. Until I saw it in slow motion, I didn’t realize how quick Heinicke’s feet are when necessary and how easy it is to understate his value in turning a failed play into a second or third variation.

Because of pressure in his face, Heinicke had to set the pocket three times — at nine, 12 and finally 14 yards deep. The play was broken, but time had been bought. McLaurin broke deep in a scramble drill and Heinicke lofted the ball 47 yards in the air to him at the 1-yard line.

In postgame TV comments, analysts critiqued that if the ball had been thrown a yard further, McLaurin wouldn’t have had to make such a dazzling, wrestling catch.

I’ve had enough of this. I don’t know how good Heinicke can become — maybe he’s as good as he’ll ever get right now — but I want to know the answer.

Pretend, for a moment, that Heinicke was not an undersized, undrafted “nobody” out of an obscure (football) school but, instead, was taken with, say, the 102nd overall pick in the fourth round as a project.

Like Cousins.

In his first three seasons and 407 passes, as Cousins learned the NFL, he was 2-7 as a starter with an 18-to-19 touchdown to interception ratio and a 77.5 quarterback rating. Then, helped by whimsical Jay Gruden, an offensive thinker miscast as a head coach, Cousins eventually ended up with more than $100 million in guaranteed contracts.

Debate Cousins’s true worth at your leisure. But he took a major step from backup to consistent 4,000-yard passer because he was smart and learned with more starts.

Nothing we’ve seen implies that Heinicke will ever be an elite quarterback. But who says that is necessary? Joe Gibbs said you needed a quarterback who was tough, smart and a leader — but not necessarily a star. Then you build a whole excellent team with him as one part — and that team in turn makes the quarterback look better, too.

Right now, that is as decent a battle plan as is available to Washington. And Heinicke has earned a chance to show whether he can be that sort of player.

