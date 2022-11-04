With undefeated seasons on the line, Battlefield beats rival Patriot

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It wasn’t as if No. 9 Battlefield and No. 19 Patriot needed any extra juice Friday night. The perennial Prince William County powers and dedicated rivals — with many players who grew up as elementary school teammates of their opponents — have concluded 11 straight regular seasons against one another. But with both programs entering the nightcap a spotless 9-0 and last year’s meeting a memorable one, the teams agreed this matchup meant more than most.

And so, when Battlefield quarterback Braden Boggs busted through the interior of his offensive line, broke Pioneers tackles and ultimately touched end zone turf for a 25-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run, it certainly felt like a monumental win. Boggs ran over to his student section, flexed, and shared with his teammates the most valuable currency a Battlefield high-schooler could ask for: a 17-7 victory over Patriot in Haymarket, a 10-0 season and a Cedar Run District title.

“Man, this is so exciting,” Boggs said. “[To be] 10-0 in back-to-back seasons, it’s just incredible.”

Advertisement

Students on both sides, 70-odd yards apart and testing their bleachers’ seating capacity, filled in well before kickoff and made their presence felt. On the field, tackles ended with chest-to-chest confrontations and first downs were capped with jovial celebrations. Even the coaches had contention and companionship that predated their current stops, previously leading rival Class 4 contenders Liberty (Bealeton) and Eastern View.

So on this night something had to give. The Pioneers entered Friday averaging more than 50 points per game, while the Bobcats had allowed just 58 points all season.

“It makes the atmosphere great,” Battlefield senior Jelon Johnson said of the rivalry game, which Battlefield also won last November, 42-41. “We always know when we play Patriot it’s going to be a big turnout, [thousands] of tickets sold.”

Advertisement

Neither team budged early. Red zone sloppiness repeatedly stripped away first-half opportunities, with Battlefield fumbling inside the 15-yard line and Patriot succumbing to an interception and a turnover on downs mere yards from the end zone. Patriot junior Nico Vega’s route-jumping, 30-yard pick-six at the end of the first quarter and Bobcats sophomore Bryce Banning’s 44-yard touchdown reception minutes later knotted the score at 7. A 31-yard field goal gave the Bobcats a 10-7 lead at half.

A scoreless third quarter set up a tense final frame. After Boggs scored with five minutes left, a stop on defense and a clock-draining first down pickup on offense sealed regular season perfection. As the junior limped through the handshake line, he said the hurt was worth it.

“We just got to keep going — we’ll play them again in two weeks,” Boggs said, referencing a potential region semifinal matchup. “We’ll be back here again.”

GiftOutline Gift Article