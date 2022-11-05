Capitals collapse vs. Coyotes on a milestone night for Alex Ovechkin

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alex Ovechkin's ascension up the all-time goals list continued Saturday night at Capital One Arena, with his second-period strike moving him past Gordie Howe for goals with a single franchise (787). Anthony Mantha's goal early in the third put the Washington Capitals up two, and they appeared to be cruising. Until they weren't. Arizona responded with three unanswered goals, finishing things off when Nick Ritchie collected a loose puck and stuffed in a rebound with 35.4 seconds remaining to hand the reeling Capitals a stunning 3-2 loss. It was Ritchie's second goal of the night.

The Capitals have (5-6-2) lost five of six.

“Injuries don’t have anything to do with the game tonight,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “We had a game. We were in control of it. We were up 2-0. We needed to bury it, and we didn’t. It’s on us. Injuries are part of it, and there are things we could have done on the ice to win the third period or be better in the third period.”

Ovechkin’s latest milestone goal came from his signature spot in the left circle on the power play. Mantha doubled the lead with a backhander from in tight for his fourth goal of the season.

Then it went sideways. The Coyotes (4-6-1) cut Washington’s lead in half with 13:27 remaining off a rebound from Josh Brown. Washington challenged for goaltender interference, but the call stood. Ritchie then tied it with his first goal, a blast from between the circles that slammed into the crossbar and bounced down and over the goal line. Play continued for a few beats before officials determined it to be a goal.

Coyotes netminder Karel Vejmelka finished with 34 saves. Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 of 26 shots.

“Obviously, it’s a huge moment,” Ovechkin said of his milestone goal. “The last couple games it was big milestones, and unfortunately, we didn’t get the win. But it’s a special moment, and it’s nice to have both my kids, my wife, all the fans. My parents watched in Moscow. So it’s a special moment.”

Ovechkin has scored seven goals on the season and four in the past five games. He is 15 goals away from passing Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time list.

The injury-ravaged Capitals have needed Ovechkin’s offensive spark. They have scored just 10 goals in the past six games.

The injury situation didn’t get any better Saturday night. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov suffered a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return. Laviolette had no update on his status after the game. Washington was already playing without veteran defenseman John Carlson, who is on injured reserve after getting hurt last week in Nashville.

“No excuses, obviously. It starts from us leaders and we can’t blame [injuries] on it,” Ovechkin said. “We have to pull on the rope with all our hands and don’t panic and don’t think it’s over. We just have to bounce back and play together as a team and as a group.”

The loss marked the start of Washington’s four-game homestand, the longest of the season. The Capitals’ next game is Monday against Edmonton. For the Coyotes, it was their first of 14 consecutive contests on the road, matching the longest stretch of games away from home in NHL history. The extensive trip is mainly the product of scheduling conflicts for the Coyotes’ temporary home at Arizona State University.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Milano makes debut

Sonny Milano made his Capitals debut after his recall Wednesday. Signed to a one-year, $750,000 deal in mid-October, Milano, 26, recorded two goals and one assist in five games for the Bears.

Milano had a decent early chance against Arizona from the slot on his second shift of the night, but Vejmelka made the save. He had another good chance late in the first, when he and Martin Fehervary had an odd-man rush chance, but Milano’s shot was stopped by Vejmelka on the left side.

Aube-Kubel claimed

Washington claimed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from Toronto. The 26-year-old played in six games with the Maple Leafs and could not crack the scoresheet. Toronto signed Aube-Kubel to a one-year deal in the offseason after he recorded career highs in goals (11) and assists (11) with the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche last season.

To make room for Aube-Kubel on their roster, the Capitals sent Garrett Pilon back to Hershey. Pilon was recalled earlier in the week but had not gotten any ice time.

Aube-Kubel, a right-handed shot, was chosen in the second round of the 2014 NHL draft by Philadelphia.

Carlson on the ice

Carlson practiced for the first time since he was injured last week. Carlson suffered a lower-body injury after an awkward collision into the boards and was retroactively placed on injured reserve. He is not eligible to play until Monday against Edmonton.

Laviolette said Saturday’s practice was encouraging but was coy about whether he would play against the Oilers. Carlson was in a full-contact jersey at Saturday’s practice.

Debut of Reverse Retros

The Capitals debuted their black Reverse Retro “screaming eagle” jersey against the Coyotes. The Capitals will wear these alternate jerseys for six additional home games this season.

Washington brought back the screaming eagle with a red, white and blue color scheme for its first Reverse Retro uniform during the 2020-21 season. This year’s Reverse Retro design combines the original screaming eagle look with the black-and-copper color scheme of the third jersey the Capitals introduced in 1997 and that replaced the team’s road blue jersey in 2000.

Kuemper also paid homage to Olie Kolzig with his new Reverse Retro goalie mask that has a depiction of Godzilla on it. Kolzig wore his signature Godzilla goalie mask during the Capitals’ 1998 Stanley Cup finals run.

Darcy's mask homage to Olie tonight is literal Godzilla breathing fire levels of perfection 🔥🦖 pic.twitter.com/yCBFgPB4VO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 5, 2022

