College football TV schedule: It’s SEC Saturday with Georgia-Tennessee, Alabama-LSU

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As it generally does in the month of November, the SEC takes center stage Saturday with a game of massive importance on the national level (Tennessee-Georgia) and another of sizable merit on the conference level (Alabama-LSU). The general feeling is that the College Football Playoff will, as usual, have two spots reserved for SEC teams, and we will know a bit more about whom those teams might be when Saturday is done.

If Tulane defeats Tulsa, it will reach eight wins for only the 14th time in the program’s history and for the first time since 2002. The Green Wave also is ranked for the first time since 1998 (though strangely it sits behind a Kansas State team it beat Sept. 17). The past two games between Tulane and Tulsa have been memorable, though neither has gone in the Green Wave’s favor. Last season, Green Wave all-time leading scorer Merek Glover missed a 26-yard field goal to win it near the end of regulation, and the Golden Hurricane won in overtime. The year before, Tulsa scored on a 37-yard touchdown pass on the last play of regulation to tie the score, then won in the second overtime on a 96-yard pick-six. … North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been sneakily climbing the Heisman Trophy odds boards, with 29 touchdown passes (tied for the national lead with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud) and only three interceptions in 275 pass attempts. Maye and the Tar Heels visit Virginia, which is allowing only 6.1 yards per attempt (tied for 11th nationally) and has surrendered only seven touchdown passes (tied for 10th). …

The Tennessee-Georgia winner is almost certain to represent the SEC East in the conference championship game. After Saturday, the Volunteers have games remaining against Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, while the Bulldogs have only Mississippi State and Kentucky left in SEC play. And frankly, it’s hard to see the winner Saturday not advancing to the College Football Playoff, even if it should fall to the SEC West champion in the title game. The game probably will come down to Tennessee’s defense, which was bailed out by the Volunteers’ go-go offense in close wins over Florida and Alabama but stifled Kentucky last weekend, allowing only 98 passing yards and 3.3 yards per play. Look for Georgia to slow things down on offense to limit Tennessee’s chances on offense because the Volunteers generally don’t need much time to score: Tennessee is averaging a national-best 49.4 points. …

Texas is a 2½-point favorite at Kansas State, which is something of an anomaly when you take into account where the teams stand in the Associated Press top 25. The Longhorns are unranked by the AP while the Wildcats sit at No. 13, and this is only the fifth time since 1978 that an unranked road team is favored over an opponent ranked in the AP top 15, according to ESPN. Kansas State injuries have something to do with the Longhorns being favored: Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez has missed most of the past two games with a knee injury, and Coach Chris Klieman this week would say only that Martinez is “closer” to returning. But backup Will Howard was named Big 12 offensive player of the week after his four-touchdown performance in last week’s blowout of Oklahoma State. … LSU hosts Alabama with a chance to do something unusual, namely knock the Crimson Tide out of both the SEC West and College Football Playoff pictures in early November. The Tigers, Alabama and Mississippi are the only teams on that side of the SEC standings with just one conference loss, and LSU already has beaten the Rebels. A win Saturday would give the Tigers a big tiebreaker edge, though LSU has won only one of its past 11 meetings with the Crimson Tide. An Alabama win would set up a potentially crucial game at Ole Miss next weekend.

GiftOutline Gift Article